Tom Brady Was Listening To Many Men (Wish Death) By 50 Cent After Winning Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady may be in the fag end of his career, but the 43-year-old is not short on quality on and off the field. On the field, the NFL legend helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl LV on Sunday at home, in his very first season with the franchise. The win was Brady's seventh Super Bowl victory, more than any other franchise in the NFL.

Tom Brady Instagram playlist after winning Super Bowl LV showcased his love for 50 Cent

Tom Brady has upped his social media game over the years and the 43-year-old was at his chirpy best after the Super Bowl LV win on Sunday night. The 43-year-old gave a shout out to his teammates with several notable songs alongside clever captions while posting pictures from the game. The compilations and the songs were hilarious in the context, but it also revealed the former New England Patriots superstar's love for 50 Cent.

Tom Brady IG story and the songs playing plus the captions is hilarious pic.twitter.com/gbIRif0uI3 — xoxo◾️ (@shadyfavorite) February 8, 2021

The rapper's songs featured in three of Tom Brady's initial posts to his Instagram story chronicling the Bucs' Super Bowl victory, including one of himself hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with 'Many Men' playing in the background. The song "Many Men" has served as a champion's anthem as well in the past. In the song, 50 Cent discusses the amount of hate he feels from the jealousy of his peers. Brady, who has had his fair share of naysayers during his illustrious 21-year career in the NFL, resonated to the song and even got a shoutout from the rapper himself.

50 Cent took to Instagram and posted a picture of him with a hand full of rings, paying tribute to Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday. He posted another picture of Tom Brady's Instagram story, suggesting that "Many Men" still remains the winners' theme. Among the other songs Brady posted, the 43-year-old shared a photo of himself with Blink-182's 'What's My Age Again?' playing in the background.

Brady became the oldest to win a Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP, breaking his own record. The Bucs superstar also trolled Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes after sealing the Super Bowl LV win. On his story, the 43-year-old shared a picture of Mahomes, getting gang-tackled by Devin White and Shaq Barrett and defensive linemen William Gholston and Ndamukong Suh. Brady commented that the tackle did not look 'comfortable' while attaching Sarah McLachlan's 'Angel'.

(Image Courtesy: 50 Cent, Buccaneers Instagram)