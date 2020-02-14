The Debate
Ben Affleck's 'Batman' Fans Are Unhappy About Robert Pattinson's Costume Reveal

Hollywood News

Ben Affleck's iteration of Batman was evidently loved by many fans who have now voiced their views on Robert Pattinson's Batman's costume reveal. Read more

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
ben affleck

Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming film, The Batman, recently took to his Twitter handle and shared the first look of Robert Pattinson's Batman. The actor was suited up in the iconic costume which has reportedly got many fans of the DC universe excited about what the film has in stores for them. Though many fans are liking the first look for Robert Pattinson's new version of Batman, some fans are being vocal about how previous Ben Affleck's version of the character was superior. Check out their reactions below -

Ben Affleck Batman fans criticize Pattinson's costume reveal

Ben Affleck picked up the mantle of Batman with 2016's Batman V Superman and earned a lot of praise from  fans for his performance. Though the film eventually received poor reviews and an average box office reception, Ben Affleck's iteration of the caped crusader was the highlight of the film for many fans. Fans were later snubbed of a good film with Ben Affleck's Batman with Justice League, which was received much poorly than the previous film. 

But all hope was not lost for fans when news about Ben Affleck writing and directing a solo Batman film and also starring in it was revealed. However, he had to walk away from the framchise owing to creative differences between him and the Warner Bros. Now, some ardent 'Bat-Fleck' fans are voicing their opinions about Robert Pattinson's Batman costume reveal.

Image courtesy - Warner Bros Instagram and Matt Reeves Twitter

 

 

