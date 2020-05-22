When Tom Brady And Michael Jordan Teamed Up To Win Charity Golf Tournament In 2006: Watch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is all set for charity golf match on Sunday, May 24. Tom Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson to face the team of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning on Sunday. While the match is well-hyped on social media as golf action featuring cross-sports athletes, Tom Brady is already accustomed to teaming up with a star from another sport on the golf course.

Tom Brady golf match: Teaming up with Michael Jordan

In 2006, Tom Brady teamed up with NBA legend Michael Jordan for the 2006 Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational. The tournament was hosted every year by Michael Jordan between 2001 to 2014 to benefit Jordan's charity. The Bulls legend was a winner every time he stepped on the basketball court.

However, Jordan had a tough time replicating his form on the golf course. His 2006 team up with Tom Brady marked the first time he won his own golf tournament. Michael Jordan would win it just once more in 2011 when he paired up with Toni Kukoc.

Throwback to when MJ and @TomBrady teamed up in 2006 to win a celebrity golf tournament 🏆 pic.twitter.com/L9isDyYjTf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2020

Tom Brady, Michael Jordan win the star-studded golf tournament

Tom Brady, then playing for the New England Patriots, had quite a show during the 2006 invitational charity golf tournament. The star-studded golf showdown at the Bahamas saw celebrity teams of Rollie Fingers and Bill Guthridge, Charles Barkley and Jon Smoltz, Kenny Lofton with Flex Alexander, Lawrence Taylor and Dwight Freeney and others. Brady and Jordan mounted a two-shot victory in the tournament. Jordan's former NBA rival Charles Barkley and his teammate Jon Smoltz finished five shots back in fourth place.

On Sunday, May 17, with Jordan's documentary The Last Dance airing its final two episodes, Tom Brady shared a throwback video of the tournament on his Instagram story.

🐐 2 GOAT’s on the course.



⛳️ Tom Brady and Michael Jordan once won a celebrity golf tournament together in 2006.



Nothing these two can’t do pic.twitter.com/TlWNE3hAtx — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) May 20, 2020

Tom Brady golf match with Michael Jordan in his team; watch

The 42-year-old will once again look to channel his inner golfer to help Phil Mickelson go 2-0 up against his arch-rival Tiger Woods. Officially dubbed as "The Match: Champions for Charity", the golf showdown will take place at The Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. It will serve as the rematch for the 2018 clash between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson and will begin at 3:00 PM ET, Sunday (12:30 AM IST, Monday).

