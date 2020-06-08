Tom Brady, Russell Westbrook Among Stars Who Featured In Barack Obama's Graduation Event

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook, and NFL legend Peyton Manning were among the many celebrities who made a guest appearance during the Barack Obama graduation event. YouTube Originals' "Dear Class of 2020" was a four-hour-long graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 which brought together more than 70 celebrities, influencers and music artists. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday. However, the live stream was postponed to Sunday, June 7, as the memorial service to honour George Floyd was held in North Carolina on Saturday.

Also Read | George Floyd Protests: Powerful Images, From Canada To France And Philadelphia To Seoul

Tom Brady, Russell Westbrook among over 70 celebrities to feature in Barack Obama graduation event

Along with Tom Brady, Russell Westbrook and Peyton Manning, the likes of NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appeared during the ceremony to provide some inspiration to the graduating class. Apart from the aforementioned quartet, Bill and Melinda Gates, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, activist Malala Yousafzai, and former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates were some of the names who appeared during the four-hour stream. Among celebrities, K-pop superstars BTS, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Micahel B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, and others appeared and also performed during the ceremony.

The Class of 2020 has a vision for this world unlike any generation before them. Never stop raising your voice, @MichelleObama and all of us want to hear you. #DearClassOf2020 https://t.co/dajFzstkiQ https://t.co/Uc2QFmgOS8 — YouTube (@YouTube) June 7, 2020

Also Read | Peyton Manning's Comment On Rob Gronkowski And Tom Brady Sends NFL Fans Into A Frenzy

The event was headlined by former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama. Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative hosted the first hour of the event which include a commencement speech from the former First Lady of the US and Beyonce. Barack Obama's keynote featured in the final hour of the event. The event also featured a speech delivered by 25 members of the Class of 2020 from across the United States.

So much has changed so quickly. And if any of you are confused or scared or angry—or just plain overwhelmed—I just want you to know that you aren’t alone. I am feeling all that, too. And I have a few things I want to say about it. https://t.co/kUZeBzC8xP pic.twitter.com/0zOQpEcX9K — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 7, 2020

Also Read | Peyton Manning Claims That If It Was Not For His Mother, Tom Brady Would Have Had 11 Rings

Tom Brady's message to the graduating class, Russell Westbrook explains his mantra

Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Russell Westbrook combined for a short back-and-forth for the graduating class. "Congratulations to the graduating class of 2020," Tom Brady said. "Take one day at a time. Repeat good habits daily. Believe in yourself. Stay humble and hungry. And be grateful when you wake up each day." Russell Westbrook then continued the proceedings by explaining his 'Why not' mantra.

Barack Obama graduation event; Watch

Also Read | Inside NFL Legend Tom Brady’s $300K Cadillac Escalade With Luxurious Interiors