Tom Brady Ignores NFLPA Recommendation And Continues Workouts With Bucs Teammates

Quarterback Tom Brady continued with his Buccaneers workout with several of his Bucs teammates despite the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) advising against group workouts. The Tom Brady workouts have now been going on for quite some time at the Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa where the quarterback has been training with some of his teammates in order to maintain fitness ahead of the start of the season.

Just a few days after the NFLPA asked players not to hold workouts amid an uptick in COVID-19 positives... #Bucs QB Tom Brady had his teammates working out this morning. pic.twitter.com/9xogj1qMBB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 23, 2020

Tom Brady workouts continue despite NFLPA warning

On Tuesday - three days after the NFLPLA recommended players not hold group workouts - Tom Brady was among the group of several Buccaneers players who trained at the local high school. According to Tampa Bay Times, Tuesday's workout session was attended by at least 24 players on the Bucs roster.

Tom Brady posted several pictures of his workout session to his Instagram story. Rob Gronkowski, who followed Brady in leaving New England Patriots for the Buccaneers also attended the training session. Brady posted a picture of the duo with a caption 'No Excuses.' Other players like Chris Godwin, Mike Edwards, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin, Scotty Miller, Jamel Dean, Ryan Jensen and Sean Murphy-Bunting were also present during Tuesday's workout.

While the NFL plans to continue with the 2020 season as scheduled, the coronavirus cases within the league might force the NFL into taking action. For the Buccaneers, who recently reported multiple cases of coronavirus among players and team personnel, Tom Brady training with his Bucs teammates and blatantly ignoring the recommendation from the NFLPA, could invite trouble. According to ESPN, the Bucs were forced to close down their facility after two members on the roster and one assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.

The coronavirus situation in Florida also suggests group Buccaneers workouts are not in the best interest of the players nor the organisation. Earlier this week, COVID-19 cases in Florida breached the 100,000 mark. On Tuesday, the state department of health reported 3,286 new cases taking the total to 103,503 cases. The death toll in the state stands at over 3,000.

On Saturday, NFL medical director Thom Mayer issued a statement that read: "Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practising together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months."

A message to players from NFLPA Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer: pic.twitter.com/4IGlEBhRr9 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 20, 2020

(Image Credits: Tom Brady Instagram Handle)