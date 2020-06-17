Tom Brady Finally Dons Bucs Uniform As Tampa Bay Give Fans A Glimpse Of Tampa Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans' long wait to see legendary quarterback Tom Brady in the team's colours is finally over. Earlier this year, Tom Brady ended his 20-year association with New England Patriots to embark on a new journey with the Buccaneers. Despite the move being confirmed in March, Bucs fans had to wait long and hard to catch a glimpse of the six-time Super Bowl winner in the pewter and red of Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady Bucs jersey: Bucs release Tom Brady photos

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers officially released pictures of Tom Brady in Bucs uniform as well a string of pictures where Brady was fully kitted up and in different poses. Bucs did well to capitalise on the hype around the Tom Brady Bucs jersey reveal by first releasing a teaser on social media. They followed this up with a total of 41 pictures of Tom Brady in Bucs jersey on their official website. Tom Brady donned all three Buccaneers uniforms for the photoshoot.

Bucs fans were more than ecstatic with the release of the pictures which only fueled their desire to see Tom Brady's teammate Rob Gronkowski's photos in full Bucs uniform. Rob Gronkowski played with Brady at the Patriots before he retired at the end of the 2018 season. Widely regarded as one of the best quarterback-tight end duos in history, they won three Super Bowls together in New England. Gronkowski came out of retirement last month and joined the Buccaneers on a one-year deal.

Drop the Gronk pics next — Eric (@EYoungOfficial) June 16, 2020

Coming back to Tom Brady's jersey reveal, the 42-year-old appears to be raring to go with his new team after he posted an all caps, "LFG" - which stands for 'Let's F****ing Go' - along with a photo of him in Bucs uniform.

Social media reacts to Tom Brady Bucs jersey reveal

Tom Brady ARMY 💪 in Tampa Bay

Rob Gronkowski 6 ft 6 257 b

Mike Evans 6 ft 5 231

Chris Godwin 6 ft 1 209 lb

Cameron Brate 6 ft 5 245 lb

OJ Howard 6 ft 6 251 lb

Tyler Johnson 6 ft 2 205 lb #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/sraYFNJkoe — Diego barilo (@diegobarilo710) June 16, 2020

TB12 lowkey looks good in red and pewter. Never thought I’d say that — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) June 16, 2020

Seventh ring for Tompa Brady?

Tom Brady the race for the 7th 💎 it officially started, best of luck pic.twitter.com/iWDimdGhnU — Diego barilo (@diegobarilo710) June 16, 2020

Patriots fans look on, teary-eyed

Every single Patriot fan right now = 😡 LMAO pic.twitter.com/WjrijtZDtG — Dexb0t 🦾 (@DEXB0T) June 16, 2020

Tom Brady will begin his preseason campaign with his new side on August 14 (August 15 IST) when Tampa Bay Buccaneers play Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Tom Brady's Bucs debut will come against the Drew Brees-led New Orleans Saints on September 13 (September 14 IST).

