Tom Brady, Antonio Brown Work Out With Pro Football Hall Of Famer Deion Sanders' Son

Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is reportedly one of the highly-rated school football (American football) talents in the US. The Trinity Christian High School quarterback is preparing for his senior year with the school football team and is already training with some of the biggest names in the NFL. On Saturday, Shedeur Sanders took to social media to share snippets of his workout session with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Earlier, Sanders trained with former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Shedeur Sanders 'soaks up the knowledge' from Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Ahead of an NFL return, Tom Brady has been working out with his Buccaneers teammates at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Florida. Apparently, the workout sessions are also open to children of former and current NFL stars. Deion Sanders' shared photos of his Saturday's workout with Tom Brady to social media with the caption, "Learning from the G.O.A.T, soaking up all the knowledge."

Brady was quick to acknowledge Shedeur Sanders' social media post as he commented on his Instagram post, “You will determine your future holds. I’m always here for you.” The Buccaneers quarterback also shared a screenshot his Sanders' to his Instagram story.

Deion Sanders, a former Dallas Cowboys defensive back, was quite appreciative of his son working out with an NFL legend like Tom Brady. Sanders also shared the post to his Instagram handle, thanking the veteran quarterback for teaching his son things even a "father can't teach."

Deion Sanders' son trains with former Patriots WR Antonio Brown

As mentioned above, Tom Brady is not the only NFL star Shedeur Sanders has been practising his passes with. Former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Antonio Brown was also spotted training with the teenager recently. Antonio Brown, currently a free agent, has reportedly been training in order to find his way back to the NFL ahead of the 2020 season.

According to ESPN, Shedeur Sanders is a four-star quarterback entering his senior season at Trinity Christian School in Texas. The teenage quarterback has also received numerous offers from schools across the country. Sanders himself gave a glimse of his next move on social media when he shared a picture of himself surrounded by logos of some of the top football school teams in the country.

