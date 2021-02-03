T Natarajan Rejects Film Biopic Offers, To Focus Only On Cementing Place In Indian Team

Fast bowler T Natarajan's exploits in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League fast-tracked the talented bowler's selection in the Indian national side for the Australian tour. The left-armer was initially scheduled to represent the side only in the T20Is. However, as fate would have it, he went on to feature in all three formats and inspired fans with his spirited performance in the India vs Australia 2020 series. The bowler's success has put the spotlight on him, and unsurprisingly many filmmakers are also approaching the cricketer for the rights of his biopic.

T Natarajan says no to filmmakers in India for his biopic

The 29-year-old made headlines with his abilities to bowl consistent yorkers in the previous season of the Indian Premier League. T Natarajan established himself as a mainstay in Sunrisers Hyderabad's star-studded bowling attack with outstanding performances in the league. He also became captain David Warner's go-to bowler in the UAE, and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming IPL 2021 as well.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer Wary Of 'overbearing' England Biobubble, Slams Fans For Criticising Players

According to the Deccan Chronicle, several filmmakers from the South as well as the Hindi film industry are keen to showcase the rise of the cricketer on the silver screen. However, the Chinnappampatti-born bowler has politely rejected all those approaches as he wants the sole focus to be on his cricketing career and he wishes to contribute more for Team India. While several cricketers, like MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar, have had biopics made on them, T Natarajan apparently does not intend to follow the same path. This development has made many Indian fans laud Natarajan's decision, predicting that he has a bright future ahead of him.

ALSO READ | Indian Cricket Team Beat LA Lakers On Instagram With 16 Million Followers, Fans Erupt

After returning from Australia, Natarajan was also keen to represent the Tamil Nadu side for the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He could not take part in the competition as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) advised him to rest after a hectic India vs Australia 2020 series. According to many report, the pacer has also expressed his desire to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy but is still awaiting approval from the cricket board.

ALSO READ | Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Lowest Point Of His Career, Ignores Gabba Snub Ahead Of New Season

India vs England series

T Natarajan was not named in the Indian squad for the first two Test matches. However, he is expected to be a part of the T20I as well as the ODI squad. As per the India vs England schedule, after battling it out in four Test matches, the two cricketing giants will compete in five T20Is and three ODIs. The bowler will also play a major role for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021.

ALSO READ | Ali Khan Responds To KKR's IPL Auction Snub With Spell Of 0/3 In Abu Dhabi T10 Game: WATCH

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.