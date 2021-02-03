EA Sports College Football Video Game Makes Sensational Return After Long 6-year Hiatus

After a long wait, EA Sports announced that it will bring back its popular NCAA Football video game at some point in the near future. The game had taken a hiatus since 2014 after the then-Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson had appeared on the EA Sports College Football game cover. The hiatus coincided with a settlement reached between EA Sports and a class-action lawsuit brought by former college players, who sued the organisation for using the players' likeness without compensation.

EA Sports NCAA 2021: EA Sports Football video game set to make a return

EA Sports is rebooting their college football game and will end their six-year hiatus with the launch on next-gen consoles. According to ESPN, EA Sports is working with the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC), the licensing partner for many schools, on securing the use of the stadiums, uniforms, mascots, traditions and names for over 100 teams in the FBS. EA Sports Vice-President and General Manager Daryl Holt told ESPN that the game itself will be "a deep, immersive experience that has true wide-open gameplay for college football".

EA Sports is currently planning to use rosters without the name, image or likeness of real players in accordance with current NCAA rules. The current NIL structure is under review by both the NCAA and Congress and it is unclear whether EA Sports will be able to use real player names and likeness. The company had were sued and had shut down the game last time out, and while it did not use the exact names of former college players, it did copy their exact jersey numbers, heights, weights, skin tones, hair colours and home states.

So when is EA Sports college football coming back? ESPN's Michael Rothstein said that while no date has been set for a release, it is unlikely that the game will return in 2021. EA Sports are yet to announce to a release date, and the news can be treated as the organisation's commitment to bringing the game back. The organisation recently started putting together a strategy and development team, which led to Tuesday's announcement.

But one thing is for certain. The game will not be called the NCAA Football series anymore, with Holt revealing that company had settled on EA Sports College Football.

(Image Courtesy: EA Sports Twitter)