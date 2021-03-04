Tom Brady Has Heartwarming Message For Aston Martin After Launching New F1 Car

With the new F1 season just a few weeks away, several F1 teams launched their new cars with the latest being Aston Martin. After the F1 team launched their car, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sent a heartwarming message for the Aston Martin team. The British manufacturer is back in F1 for the first time since 1960.

Tom Brady sends heartwarming message at Aston Martin F1 car launch

At the Aston Martin F1 launch event, after the covers were taken off, a video message appeared from the seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. "Hey, Lance and Seb, looks like your ride is finally here and it looks amazing. The AMR21 car looks incredible and fast. So congrats to you, Lawrence, on the terrific team you guys are building. It's always about the teamwork, we all know that, and I can't wait to see what you guys have in store this season. It's incredible Aston Martin is back on the grid in Formula One. I'll be cheering you every step of the way, and with these two great drivers in Lance and Seb, I wish you all the success. So good luck, and kick some ass," said Brady. Brady signed an endorsement deal with Aston Martin in 2017.

When the GOAT wants to send you a message. 💚



Thanks for the pep talk @TomBrady. 👊



#AMR21 #IAMF1 pic.twitter.com/v3zYw1rmKE — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 3, 2021

James Bond actor Daniel Craig sends congratulations to Aston Martin

Tom Brady was not the only one to send a message as James Bond actor Daniel Craig too sent his congratulations in a video message to the Aston Martin team. "I just want to send a massive congratulations to all at Aston Martin for getting back onto the F1 grid for the first time since 1960. It is an incredible thrill for me, and I’m sure all F1 fans, to see Aston Martin racing again in their iconic Aston Martin Racing Green. Go take it to them. I’ll see you on the grid," said Craig. The latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" features four Aston Martins.

Thank you for joining us on this incredible journey. We’re just getting started... #AMR21 #IAMF1



Discover more ➡️ https://t.co/z3o7E5exWM pic.twitter.com/KD359otEZh — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 3, 2021

F1 2021 schedule

With the new F1 season set to begin in four weeks, the countdown has begun. Most of the teams have launched their new F1 cars with Haas set to launch theirs on Thursday. The first race on the 2021 F1 calendar is the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28 after the Australian Grand Prix was rescheduled to November. The action then moves to Italy and Spain.

