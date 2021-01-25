Tom Brady Shares Emotional Moment With Son After Securing Super Bowl Spot With The Bucs

NFL icon Tom Brady has made history by securing his 10th Super Bowl spot. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback led his team to a 31-26 victory, snapping the Green Bay Packers winning streak. In what will be his first Super Bowl appearance for a team other than the New England Patriots, the 43-year-old moved to embrace his son in the stands first.

Tom Brady son shares an emotional moment with star quarterback after win vs Packers

“Can I say hi to my son?” the six-time Super Bowl champion asked a security guard as his made his way towards his son waiting in the Lambeau Field stands. The 13-year-old Jack approached his father, both embracing. Brady was heard saying, "Love you, Kiddo!" The venue was able to accommodate 9,000 fans due to the COVID-19, a stark contrast to its capacity of 81,441.

NFL playoffs live: Packers vs Bucs score

The Bucs established a dominating hand early on, scoring 21 of their points in the first two quarters itself, leading in double digits. While the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers tried for a comeback, they were unable to overcome the Bucs' defence despite cutting the deficit to just five points. Brady recorded 36 passes, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. 20 of his 36 passes were completed for 280 years.

On the other hand, the Bucs will now be te first team to host a Super Bowl after their NFC championship win. If Brady wins the Super Bowl, he will himself break multiple records by securing his seven Super Bowl title.

Tom Brady Super Bowl record

Tom Brady will start his 4th Super Bowl in the last 5 seasons. It’s also his 3rd since turning 40, no other QB has started a SB in his 40s.



He will have as many SB starts in his 40s (3) as Aaron Rodgers (1), Dan Marino (1) and Drew Brees (1) have in their combined careers. pic.twitter.com/aklEH4iCpg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 25, 2021

As the Bucs edge past Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Brady has become the second QB in NFL history to secure a Super Bowl berth from both the conferences. Craig Morton is the only other player to do so before Brady. Additionally, Brady also became the fourth quarterback to lead various teams to the Super Bowl. If Brady wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and young Patrick Mahomes, he will also be the second star to win a Super Bowl with more than one team.

