Patrick Mahomes Reveals How Tom Brady's Advice Helped Him Win AFC Championship With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs booked a trip to Super Bowl 2020 on the back of a comeback win over the Tennesee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium last weekend. With Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs' flashy offence, the Chiefs routed a Titans side with postseason wins over the Patriots and the high-flying Ravens under their belt. However, things were a lot different for the Kansas City Chiefs this time last year in the AFC Championship game.

Patrick Mahomes reveals Tom Brady's AFC Championship-clinching advice

This time last year, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. The Chiefs were then the top seed in the conference. While the game ultimately ended in heartbreak for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Chiefs star revealed that Tom Brady caught up to him in the locker room after last year's AFC Championship defeat to the Patriots.

Tom Brady gave Patrick Mahomes some advice after last year's AFC title game and it seems like the Chiefs QB listened to the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/mlIKBEQtXc — NESN (@NESN) January 20, 2020

This wasn't the first instance of Tom Brady doling out advice to an opposition quarterback after an NFL game. Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson earlier revealed that Tom Brady gave him some words of encouragement after the Texans' 27-20 defeat to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 1. “The advice he gave me was to work hard, continue to do what helped me get here and don’t listen to outside noise", Deshaun Watson said after that game. Tom Brady also applauded Watson's effort when the Texans came out on top in the reverse fixture at the NRG Stadium.

Elsewhere, Patrick Mahomes will look to win his first Super Bowl ring when the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in February. In the Chiefs' two postseason games, Patrick Mahomes rushed for a total of 721 yards, with nine touchdowns to his name. His late rushing drive also caught the Tennessee Titans unawares late in the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

