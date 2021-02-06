Tom Brady Unfazed By NFL Twitter's Mean Tweets Ahead Of Blockbuster Super Bowl LIV Game

Tom Brady has grown accustomed to unsavoury comments by rival fans over his 21-year-old sojourn in the NFL. The 43-year-old veteran will be featuring in his 10th Super Bowl game on Sunday (Monday IST) as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs. And before the big game, Brady made an appearance on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Why do people hate Tom Brady? Tom Brady reads mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Tom Brady and Jimmy Kimmel got together on Thursday for the latter's show Jimmy Kimmel Live. The show had a two-minute segment where the 43-year-old quarterback read mean tweets by netizens online ahead of his Super Bowl 2021 clash against Kansas City Chiefs. And while Brady has had a massive fan following over the years, he has his fair share of criticism and hatred from rival fans. On the segment, there were particularly unsavoury comments, with one user commenting that Brady gets too depressed to make love with his supermodel wife in their mansion.

Brady maintained his cool and said that he had no comment for it and tackled particularly more mean comments seamlessly. The Bucs superstar was also self-deprecating, saying it's 'kinda true' that he doesn't know how to use a wrench. Some of the criticism lobbed at Brady failed to make a clear, concise point.

One critic wished for the former New England Patriots star to be hurt while acknowledging that he didn't really deserve such a punishment. However, Brady's patience ran out after the final contributor on the segment hoped for his dog to eat chocolate and get really sick and throws up on his socks. The 43-year-old was visibly astonished and said, 'That's f***ed up'.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa on Sunday (Monday IST) in Super Bowl LV. The game will be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and his first with the Bucs, since moving to Florida in the summer. Brady and co. will face off against Patrick Mahomes and a Chiefs outfit, who are yet to lose a playoff game since their 2018 AFC Championship loss against the New England Patriots.

(Image Courtesy: Tom Brady Instagram)