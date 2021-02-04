Brett Favre Slammed By NFL Fans For Asking Deshaun Watson To 'Do His Job'

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre saw himself berated by NFL fans online after his hot take on the Deshaun Watson trade. The 25-year-old has handed in a trade request after disagreements with the Houston Texans' direction in the future. The quarterback was one of the bright spots in what was a rather dull season for the Texans and trade seems inevitable now, but Deshaun Watson leaving Houston did not sit well with the Green Bay Packers legend.

Brett Favre on Deshaun Watson: "You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job, and just do it"

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Brett Favre courted controversy by suggesting that Deshaun Watson should just get on with his job rather than force an exit from the Houston Texans. The Packers legend believes that he is 'old-school' and said, "You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job, and just do it, and let the chips fall where they may". Favre added, “I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. Again, I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organisation handles it".

Deshaun Watson demanded a trade after not being included in the process of hiring a new general manager and head coach. Brett Favre's comments did not sit well with the 25-year-old's agent, who tweeted that "Brett should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he’s sitting in". The former quarterback had infamously forced his way out of the Green Bay Packers by retiring and then unretiring to join the New York Jets. The Packers showed faith in Aaron Rodgers then and were rewarded with a Super Bowl title in 2010.

NFL fans slammed Brett Favre for being a hypocrite and called him out on Twitter for his comments on Deshaun Watson. Netizens were quick to remind the former quarterback on how he held the Packers ransom for seven years with threats of retirement before his actual trade to the Jets. Some fans even suggested that they were tired of hearing Brett Favre and had 'enough of him' this millennium.

And did Brett Favre have any thoughts on (Packers 2x retiree/Jets star/Vikes star) Brett Favre? https://t.co/nEb9ZCUgVs — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) February 4, 2021

Brett Favre fake retired for 7 consecutive seasons and did everything imaginable to find his way to a divisional rival. https://t.co/9rfqEX2bGz — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) February 3, 2021

Ah yes if there's one man who knows about professionalism it's Brett Favre. https://t.co/PsFOWmKUqg — Luke Perez (@LukePerez17) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson put together an MVP-caliber 2020, throwing for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions in what was a lacklustre season for the Houston franchise. The Texans finished the season just 4-12 with one of the worst defences in the NFL. The 25-year-old's performances earned him a third consecutive Pro-Bowl selection. The quarterback has a no-trade clause in his five-year, $156 million deal with the Texans, which would give Watson some control over where he is traded.

(Image Courtesy: AP, nfl.com)