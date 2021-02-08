Tom Brady Wins Unprecedented 7th Super Bowl, More Than Any NFL Franchise

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ended their 18-year wait for the Super Bowl, as Tom Brady and co. romped past Kansas City Chiefs at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (Monday IST). The Bucs had earlier become the first team to play the Super Bowl at home, and rightly delivered on their home turf, handing a 31-9 defeat to the defending champions. Brady was in fine form himself and was honoured as the game's MVP.

Also Read: Super Bowl 2021 Result: Tom Brady-led Bucs Romp Past Chiefs 31-9 To Become NFL Champions

Super Bowl 2021 result: Tom Brady Super Bowl wins more than any other franchise in NFL history

At 43, Tom Brady is neither retiring nor resting on his laurels. The veteran quarterback sealed yet another Super Bowl title on Sunday, marking his debut season in Tampa as an immediate success. Brady won six Super Bowl titles during his 20-year stay with the New England Patriots, before moving to the Bucs in the offseason.

The NFL legend's seven Super Bowl wins mean that Brady has won more big games than any other franchise in league history. The Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers were tied at six Super Bowl titles each, with Brady being a part of all six of New England's wins.

Also Read: Tom Brady's $26m Real Estate Portfolio Includes Homes In New York, Montana And Florida

Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl wins than all 32 NFL franchises. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2021

Most Super Bowls in NFL history:



7 — Tom Brady

6 — New England Patriots

6 — Pittsburgh Steelers pic.twitter.com/e8Ba53usWl — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 8, 2021

The Bucs superstar was already regarded as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, and with this victory, it only cements his legacy even further.Tom Brady also became the second quarterback after Peyton Manning to win the Super Bowl with two different franchises, with the latter having won with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. The 43-year-old also became the oldest player to ever play in a Super Bowl, and win it, breaking his own record achieved during Patriots' 2019 win. Brady also became the oldest to win the Super Bowl MVP, his fifth overall, again breaking his record of 40, achieved three seasons earlier.

Also Read: LeBron James Has Witty Reaction On Twitter To Tom Brady's 7th Super Bowl Win Over Chiefs

Tom Brady vs Chiefs: Bucs superstar shines and conquers Mahomes and co.

Patrik Mahomes had a night to forget and it was the first that an offense starting the 25-year-old had failed to score a touchdown. The youngster was forced to scramble all night as he battled a toe injury and played without two starting offensive tackles. Mahomes ended the game 26 for 49 passing and 270 yards with two interceptions, with several of his passes being dropped in what was the first double-digit defeat in his career.

Meanwhile, Brady excelled, completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The 43-year-old veteran was awarded the MVP for his efforts, with Mahomes having won it last year, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers.

Also Read: Rodgers Wins 3rd MVP, Donald Gets 3rd Top Defensive Player

(Image Courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Twitter)