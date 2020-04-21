Tom Brady's Sprawling Mansion Does Not Feature A Gym, NFL Star Forced To Find Alternatives

On Monday, news broke that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was evicted from a closed Tampa Bay park as he violated the city lockdown guidelines. Mayor of Tampa Jane Castor confirmed that Tom Brady was spotted working out in a closed park by an employee and was subsequently asked to leave the closed facility.

Tom Brady workout goes wrong; fans question abut Tom Brady mansion

One of the most bizarre stories coming during the lockdown, fans instantly flocked to social media wondering why Tom Brady was in the hunt for a place to work out when he already lives in a 30,000-square-foot mansion.

Tom Brady's move to the Buccaneers was confirmed last month after the six-time Super Bowl champion opted to leave New England Patriots after close to a two-decade-long stay. In the following weeks, it was reported Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen rented former MLB star Derek Jeter's mansion in Tampa in preparation for a move to the city.

He’s here! #Brady Tom Brady has arrived in Tampa. We confirmed earlier today on the #JPShow Brady was RENTING Derek Jeter’s mansion on Davis Islands. This is allegedly a picture of Tommy in the driveway! After talking with local realtors we’re guessing rent is between 75-100K! pic.twitter.com/s1cl9WWLEZ — FanStreamSports JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) April 2, 2020

The Jeter-owned mansion is a luxurious 30,000-square-foot home which reportedly consists of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and a billiards room. A swimming pool, a fountain and a boat dock, are some of the other known amenities of the Tom Brady mansion. It is estimated that Brady will be paying a rent ranging between $75,000 and $100,000 for the lavish mansion.

However, fans are speculating whether Brady's new mansion has a gym or a dedicated workout area for the quarterback to train during the quarantine period. Despite living in a stunning mansion, the need for Tom Brady to look for a separate workout place has left NFL fans perplexed. One report even suggests that Brady did not require to trespass in a closed park in Tampa as the quarterback's current neighbour is former Buccaneers defensive tackle Brad Culpepper and his family. Culpepper's son Rex is a quarterback at Syracuse and their other son Judge is a defensive lineman at Penn State.

Tom Brady fined?

It remains unknown if Tom Brady was fined by the officials for violating the lockdown. The 42-year-old is himself yet to address the incident and provide the explanation as to why he was looking for a place to workout in the city.

