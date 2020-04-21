Tom Brady Ousted From Closed Park In Tampa For Violating City Lockdown Guidelines

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback, Tom Brady was recently ousted from a closed park in downtown Tampa by an employee of the Parks and Recreation team. Tampa remains under strict lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Tom Brady, who was just looking for a place to workout, appeared to violate the city's laid down rules and hence was asked to leave, according to Tampa mayor Jane Castor.

Also Read | Tom Brady Workout: Brady Aiming To Trademark "Tompa Bay" And "Tampa Brady" For Merchandise Use

Tom Brady workout goes wrong; asked to leave from Tampa Bay park

As reported by the Tampa Bay Times, Brady had trouble finding a place to work out with all facilities closed in Tampa due to the virus outbreak. Brady then chose to workout in a closed Tampa Bay park but was soon asked to leave by a member of the Tampa Parks and Recreation staff.

During a briefing with St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman, Mayor Jane Castor explained the decision to ask Tom Brady to leave the park stating, "Our parks are closed down so a lot of our park staff patrol around...and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady."

Also Read | Tom Brady Workout: Brady Enters All In Challenge By Pledging First Bucs Game Jersey And Dinner Experience

Brady asked to leave Tampa Bay park, apology from City of Tampa

The City of Tampa's Twitter handle was quick to acknowledge the incident and apologise to their new prized possession. The six-time Super Bowl winner is yet to address the incident.

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -- until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

Coronavirus in US: Sporting leagues continue to remain suspended

The United States currently remains the worst-affected nation with COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases has soared past 750,000 with a death toll of more than 40,000. With the virus spreading thick and fast in the country, it remains under strict lockdown for an indefinite period. Florida is the eighth-worst affected state in the US with over 27,000 confirmed cases, according to The Guardian.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Responds To Rumours About Him Returning To NFL To Join Tom Brady At Bucs

The ongoing pandemic has already affected the daily routine in the US with sports being one of the affected sectors. The NBA and NHL were forced to suspend their ongoing seasons while MLB delayed the start of the 2020 season. Meanwhile, the NFL shifted the 2020 Draft to a virtual format and also approved a virtual off-season program for the 32 teams. As of now, the start of the 2020 NFL season remains scheduled for September, However, the league is yet to release a schedule for the upcoming season.

Also Read | Tom Brady Workout: Brady Becomes the First QB In NFL History To Make Two Separate All-Decade Teams