Tommy Gainey Net Worth, Career Earnings, Impact Of Recent Arrest

Tommy Gainey is an American professional golfer who plays for the PGA Tour and is recognized as 'Two Gloves'. Gainey turned professional in 1997 before finally joining the PGA Tour in 2008. He gained popularity as he wore golf gloves on both the hands and was also known to have a unique swing.

Also Read | Washington Nationals Net Worth, Team Value, Owner Details And MLB Records

Tommy Gainey net worth and career earnings

According to Fully Net Worth, Tommy Gainey has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $2 million. He has won four events on the Egolf Tarheel Tour, two in 2006 and one in 2007. Tommy Gainey also won an event on the NGA Hooters Tour, and he played on the Gateway Tour. He has earned a total $5.6 million from his time in the sport and all his accomplishments, as per NY Times.

Also Read | Anthony Rendon Net Worth, Salary And Contract Details With Los Angeles Angels

Tommy Gainey arrested and here is why

The professional golfer was recently arrested in a Florida prostitution and sex-trafficking sting operation over the weekend in Polk County, Florida. The sting operation was dubbed Operation Santa’s Naughty List and closed over the weekend. Tommy Gainey was one of the 124 people who have been arrested as part of the investigation, according to the authorities.

Also Read | Eli Manning Net Worth, Salary And Career With The New York Giants

Tommy Gainey released on bail

Grady Judd, the Polk County Sheriff revealed that Gainey was soliciting a prostitute and is now facing a first-degree misdemeanour solicitation charge after his arrest. He also stated that he is a married man and that the golfer was there to attend a charity golf event, which was supposed to be the next morning tee off. He added that the golfer did not make it and that he was a scratch. Tommy Gainey lives in Hartsfield, South Carolina, with his wife and two children, who are aged 11 and 5. As reported by TMZ Sports, the 44-year old was recently let out after posting for bail.

Also Read | Gerrit Cole Net Worth, Salary As New York Yankees Splurge $324 Million