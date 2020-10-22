Tommy Pham Stabbing Suspect Still On The Run As Hunt Continues Amidst MLB Star's Recovery

The man who stabbed MLB star Tommy Pham is still on the run, according to TMZ Sports. The publication, while discussing the Tommy Pham stabbing suspect, revealed that while the MLB star is recovering well, no arrests have been made yet. The latest developments come almost two weeks after the Padres outfielder was stabbed outside Pacer’s Gentlemen’s Club on October 11.

Tommy Pham stabbed: Tommy Pham stabbing incident revisited

The San Diego Padres outfielder was stabbed during a fight in the parking lot of the Pacers Showgirls International in San Diego. The Tommy Pham stabbing incident occurred around 10:30 PM local time, with the MLB star suffering non-life-threatening wounds according to NBC San Diego. Video of the Tommy Pham stabbing incident has since gone viral, with Pham visible in a blood-soaked T-shirt.

While the video does not show the actual incident, it contains visuals of a group of people standing around the point where the Tommy Pham stabbing occurred. The video also shares the group fighting with each other, with the scuffle ultimately broken by the club’s bouncers.

#Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is "on the road to recovery" after a terrifying stabbing incident: https://t.co/c2IkKlgxDP pic.twitter.com/NkBLcwYuUy — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 13, 2020

Tommy Pham trade: MLB star expected to recovery as Tommy Pham suspect not caught

A police statement later disclosed that Tommy Pham was stabbed in the lower back, with the wound piercing through his skin. The incident didn’t damage the player's organs, with the MLB star expected to make a full recovery. After the stabbing, Tommy Pham in a statement thanked the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego health for taking great care of him.

The 32-year-old also appreciated the efforts of the San Diego Police Department for the continued efforts in finding the suspect. While concluding, the player called the incident traumatic, as he expressed his confidence about being back to his off-season training routine in no time.

When asked to describe the pain, Tommy Pham said: "I've been stabbed. I've been through a lot. Let's just say that. I've felt pain before. The only thing was the blood. I couldn't get the blood to stop." #STLCards — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) April 26, 2018

Tommy Pham stabbing suspect still not found

The TMZ Sports report while providing an update on the Tommy Phan stabbing suspect revealed that no arrests have been made two weeks after the incident. A police spokesperson while speaking to a newspaper had said that detectives were looking into the crime, as they sought videos from the club and other nearby business. The newspaper also reported that Tommy Pham didn’t know the suspects.

In its report, TMZ Sports also revealed that the authorities did not confirm whether they have any leads on the suspect. No information was also provided on whether any footage from the scene has been reviewed or not.

Image Credits: AP