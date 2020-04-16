Tony Ferguson Mocks Khabib With ‘Tiramisu Tuesday’ Tweet After UFC 249 Controversy

MMA fans can longer blame Khabib Nurmagomedov for pulling out of UFC 249, as the PPV has been officially postponed amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Tony Ferguson is in no mood of letting his Dagestani rival off the hook. Tony Ferguson recently took a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov with an old jibe that goes back to 2017 and the lightweight champion is yet to respond. Here’s how Tony Ferguson ‘El Cucuy’ stunned the UFC universe by trolling the undefeated lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC 249: Tony Ferguson slams Khabib Nurmagomedov

“Tiramisu🍮Time” You Know What Day It Is Crew, # Tiramisu🎂Tuesday Compliments Of Good Ol’e Fathead 👊😂👍 🌱 Still Cutting Weight #ufc249 Wanted To Give Ya Something Sweet & Neat 🎶 I’ll Save Mine For After Weigh In’s @RealFPJr Thanks Hermano For The Recipe 💪🕶 -CSO-🥇🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/kldpQQO6Ft — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 15, 2020

Tony Ferguson recently posted a picture from his official handle and mocked Khabibb Nurmagomedov with the tiramisu jibe that dates back to 2017. In 2017, Khabib Nurmagomedov failed to make the weight limit and was hospitalised before his UFC 209 fight opposite Tony Ferguson. Khabib vs Tony Ferguson, therefore, had to be called off. A few days before the official weigh-ins, Khabib Nurmagomedov was filmed at a restaurant along with his friends, eating tiramisu. According to Tony Ferguson, the tiramisu cost Khabib the fight and the American has been mocking Khabib since then.

Tony Ferguson posted another video in which he took the tiramisu jibe at a different level. While the video generally looks plain and simple, it is actually a jibe at lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here’s a glimpse of the video.

Make Tiramisu🍮Tuesday’s Lit Again 🔥 💪🕶 🎶🎶🎶🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Ce5xYdJkUj — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 8, 2020

UFC 249: Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagoimmedov update

Khabib will be out of UFC until September as he will be following Ramadan from the end of this month. Meanwhile, Dana White has proposed May 9 as the date for the next UFC live event. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov will not participate in the card, with Justin Gaethje taking his place opposite Tony Ferguson.

