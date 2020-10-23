Tony Ferguson Says If Dana White Wants Him To Fight Michael Chandler, He’ll “go To Work”

Tony Ferguson is itching to get back into the octagon after losing his last fight to Justin Gaethje in May. He was initially set to co-main event UFC 254 with Dustin Poirier but the fight was cancelled after The Diamond withdrew due to alleged financial disagreements with the promotion. Ferguson was then offered a fight opposite Michael Chandler, but El Cucuy was not interested in fighting a newcomer for an unsatisfactory purse.

Due to this, the former Bellator champion will now serve as a back-up for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje headliner which is set to take place at UFC 254 on October 24 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Tony Ferguson on board to fight Michael Chandler in December

While talking to ESPN this week, Tony Ferguson declared his interest in fighting Michael Chandler, claiming that if Dana White wants him to fight, “I put my boots on, and I go to work." However, Tony Ferguson admitted that though he’s ready to fight in December, he doesn’t like Michael Chandler - who’s new to the promotion - getting paid more than him. If Ferguson vs Chandler happens, and somehow El Cucuy comes out on top, he is likely to become the number one contender for the lightweight title.

“Do I want to fight? Yes. I want to fight in December. I’m f—ing training. Let’s go. But I don’t think somebody who doesn’t even belong here should be paid more than me. That’s what I’m saying,” Tony Ferguson added.

December would be the perfect time to schedule Ferguson vs Chandler if the former Bellator champion doesn’t fight at UFC 254. Michael Chandler has a very low chance of replacing either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje in the main event as both fighters recently made the championship cut, weighing in at 155lbs each. A few days ago, Michael Chandler himself showed interest in fighting Tony Ferguson as he called him the “the scariest guy in the lightweight division”.

While talking to Aaron Bronsteter, Michael Chandler claimed that he has been trading words with Tony Ferguson on social media which proves that the former interim champ is also interested in fighting him. Though Chandler called Ferguson “lethal,” he added that a win against El Cucuy would give him a huge bump.

“I think Tony Ferguson’s the scariest guy in the division. He’s got a screw loose, and he fights like it, and it’s admirable,” Michael Chandler added.

Image Source: AP, Michael Chandler Instagram