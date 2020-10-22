Dana White Says McGregor Vs Poirier “means Nothing At 170”, Has To Happen At Lightweight

UFC president Dana White recently made it clear that he “expects” Conor McGregor to fight Dustin Poirier at lightweight. Though a formal contract between the parties is yet to be signed, the highly-anticipated rematch between the two veterans is likely to go down at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021. However, the issue related to the weight class of the bout has been a problem since the start. Both the fighters and their teams have shown interest in fighting at 170, but UFC is seemingly not on the same page.

Dana White on McGregor vs Poirier 2

The issue was complicated further when Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh tweeted that he wants to see the two fighters compete at their peak. “To see them hydrated & healthy at 170 will be fascinating,” John Kavanagh added. However, Dana White recently said that a fight at 170lbs "literally makes no sense". Dana White told BT Sport that both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are not ranked at 170 pounds, so, if one of them wins, it will mean little in the lightweight division.

“The fight means nothing at 170. Neither one of those two are ranked at 170 pounds and it doesn't do anything in the '55 division if either one of them win 'cos they're fighting at 170,” Dana White added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on McGregor vs Poirier 2

Earlier, the undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also chimed in on the topic when asked to comment on a possible rematch with McGregor if he defeats Poirier. Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that if McGregor defeats Poirier in the lightweight division than a rematch with him “makes sense”. However, if the fight happens at welterweight, then the winner does not deserve a title shot.

“If they fight at 170 (pounds), how can you fight at 170 and then fight next at 155? If you wanna take the easy way, you’ll never deserve the next title shot,” Khabib added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently training for his third title defence against interim champion Justin Gaethje. Khabib Nurmagomedov is a -300 favourite going into UFC 254 which is scheduled to take place on October 24 (October 25 in India) at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is set to face Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition match after Dustin Poirier.

Image Source: AP, Conor McGregor Instagram