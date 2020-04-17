Tony Ferguson Successfully Hits Weight Mark Despite UFC 249 Being Called Off

UFC interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson has thrown caution to the wind, claiming that he is completely ready to face anyone at the main event of UFC 249, as he has successfully made the weight despite the cancellation of UFC 249. After Khabib’s departure from the UFC 249 main event, Justin Gaethje was slated to step up against Tony Ferguson. However, Dana White axed the PPV after discussions with ESPN and Disney amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson has given an update on his current weight to UFC fans and he appears to have successfully reached the target weight for the lightweight contest.

UFC: Tony Ferguson weight reaches the perfect mark after the cancellation of UFC 249

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani broke the news and revealed that Tony Ferguson notified him about his weight via text message. According to Helwani, Tony Ferguson is a man of his word as he is still preparing himself for the fight and plans to make 155 lbs by next morning. ESPN MMA posted a photograph of Tony Ferguson’s weighing scale from their official Instagram handle.

UFC 249 update: When will the PPV take place

According to reports, Dana White has plans to host UFC 249 on May 9 but the venue is yet to be determined. However, the UFC president has already lined up a few matches for the upcoming live UFC event. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be following Ramadan by the end of this month. The undefeated Dagestani is, therefore, expected to miss out on UFC 249. Here’s how the fight card of UFC 249 is expected to look like for May 9.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)