NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Past Desire To Face MMA Fighter Hong-man Choi

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is seemingly a huge fan of MMA and is often spotted at UFC bouts in attendance. However, UFC fans were stunned when Shaquille O’Neal revealed that he wanted to face an MMA fighter at one point of his life. Though the fantasy fight never materialised, 7’11” tall Shaquille O’Neal reportedly found an MMA fighter close to his physical specimen and wanted to face him inside the octagon or in the boxing ring.

UFC: NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals he wanted to face an MMA fighter in his life

While 7’11” tall Shaquille O’Neal would make most UFC fighters appear diminutive in comparison, he found a perfect opponent in South Korean martial artist Hong-man Choi. During his recent interaction with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the NBA Hall of Famer revealed that he always wanted to fight someone his size and Hong-man Choi seemed to be the perfect example. According to Shaquille O’Neal, he did call out Hong-man Choi a long time ago but the fight never transpired inside the octagon.

Interestingly, Shaquille O’Neal weighs 325 lbs while MMA fighter Hong-Man Choi weighs 309 lbs. However, considering their height, Shaquille O'Neal is 7’11” tall while Hong-man Choi is 7’12”. Fans have argued that the two towering athletes could have put on a blockbuster show in what would have arguably been one of the biggest events in the history of the sport.

UFC: Shaquille O’Neal and his connection with MMA

The Lakers legend is a huge fan of MMA and seemingly loves witnessing UFC fights live from the arena. Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed that it was Vitor Belfort who got him interested in UFC, and since then Shaq has been a hardcore fan of MMA. Shaquille O’Neal has often been pictured with several UFC fighters. Shaquille O'Neal also offered a helping hand to UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, who was arrested a few weeks ago.

(Image courtesy: Twitter)