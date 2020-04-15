Dana White Sets The Date For Next Live Event, UFC President Announces Possible Matchups

After failing to materialise UFC 249, Dana White has already scheduled the next event which is being scheduled to take place on May 9, 2020. During an interaction with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Dana White revealed the news and said that the venue of the next UFC event is yet to be determined. However, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will still not participate in the card, as he will be following Ramadan. Here’s how Dana White has planned to line up the fighters in the upcoming UFC event on May 9.

UFC: Dana White reveals UFC event date and UFC matchups

Dana White has seemingly been doing everything he can to get the UFC events back on track. However, the unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has been preventing him from doing so. Initially, Dana White was planning to secure a private island to host UFC 249 safely amid the coronavirus outbreak but decided to drop the plan after discussing it with ESPN and Disney.

Currently, Dana White is upbeat about hosting a live event very soon as he has reportedly planned some match-ups for UFC fans. According to Dana White, Justin Gaethje is still going to get a shot against Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight strap and he is ready to make the fight happen. Dana White has also planned to bring back Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone as he has already found a potential opponent for him. Here’s how the fight card could look.

UFC: Dana White reveals UFC matchups and UFC event date

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and The Mac Life Official)