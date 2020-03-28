Trevor Lawrence Girlfriend: Who Is Marissa Mowry And Her Efforts To Fight COVID-19

Trevor Lawrence is a highly regarded collegiate American football player and the 20-year old is often termed as the best talent of his age. The quarterback who plies his trade for Clemson Tigers started a fundraising platform along with his girlfriend Marissa Mowry to help victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a look who is Trevor Lawrence girlfriend Marissa Mowry and their crowdfunding effort.

Who is Trevor Lawrence Girlfriend? How long have Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry known each other?

Marissa Mowry is a football (soccer) player plying her trade for Anderson Trojans, the Anderson University's football team. She is also a part-time model. Mowry and Lawrence have reportedly been dating since 2016, and the couple grew up up in the same hometown while attending high school together. The couple's Instagram accounts are quite indicative of their happy relationship and the duo can be seen attending each other's games rooting for their partner.

Trevor Lawrence Girlfriend: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry's COVID-19 crowdfunding platform

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry launched a crowdfunding effort on the platform GoFundMe in a bid to fight against the COVID-19 crisis in America. The platform had already collected $2,000 before it was taken down to satisfy NCAA rules. However, the NCAA allowed Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry to continue the GoFundMe campaign this past Tuesday, issuing a statement that they will make an allowance for student-athletes trying to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trevor Lawrence Girlfriend: Tom Lawrence hails NCAA for allowing crowdfunding platform to continue

After NCAA allowed their GoFundMe platform to continue, Trevor Lawrence, in his Instagram stories on Tuesday thanked the NCAA for granting them a waiver. He said that the NCAA wasn't necessarily doing anything bad and were allowing them to continue raising money for the coronavirus pandemic. Lawrence added that the platform might take time to get back up as they are looking at ways to reach out to more people effectively now that they have the permission.

Trevor Lawrence Girlfriend: Marissa Mowry asks followers to contribute to COVID-19 relief donations

After the NCAA's judgement on the GoFundMe platform, Marissa Mowry took to Instagram to ask her followers to donate some money towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The platform on Friday had raised as much as $4,000, way more than the couple's $3,000 target. The funding page does not necessarily ask the viewers to donate. However, it also asks people to show acts of kindness to people in need as the coronavirus pandemic takes centre stage in the US.