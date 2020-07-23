Twitch Introduces Sports Channel, Partners With Real Madrid, NBA, UFC Among Others

Amazon-owned Twitch is usually the go-to streaming platform for professional gamers. While YouTube seems to be the popular platform for streaming gaming sessions in Asia, users in the North American region generally flock to Twitch and Discord for content around popular gaming titles like DOTA 2, COD and Fortnite. As it appears, Twitch is looking to expand its horizons and enter the market of streaming content around sports.

We out here! We’re going LIVE at 10 PST on @twitch. Workout, prizes from @WilsonFootball and @adidas, Q&A, and more – don’t miss it. Link in bio. 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/lcGP0V2i1I — Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) July 22, 2020

Twitch sports to be a stand-alone channel

The company, which recently started expanding into in-real-life (IRL) content like live events and competitions, is looking to include a new section called 'Twitch Sports' dedicated to broadcasting games. According to the brand's latest statement, Twitch Sports will be the home for all featured sports events like live matches and other off-field content.

The section will also feature links to other official Twitch channels of partner teams like Premier League side Arsenal and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. In addition to the two teams, LaLiga champions Real Madrid and Serie A champions Juventus will also have official Twitch channels in the near future. Initially, the collaborations with the teams will focus on the production of behind-the-scenes content. There could be a possibility of broadcasting live youth and first-team friendly matches in the near future.

Twitch's announcement comes just days after Amazon streamed Premier League matches free on Twitch for the first time. The e-commerce giant has also secured the German rights to a package of UEFA Champions League matches. The likes of NBA, NHL, NWSL, RFL, and UFC are already on Twitch. Last year, the platform signed a deal to become the official streaming partner for USA Basketball. Ligue 1 side Marseille recently announced that they will broadcast two friendly matches next season on the streaming platform.

While Twitch Sports might suggest a dedicated emphasis on sports content, athletes have predominantly enjoyed considerable success on the platform. Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, who usually streams games on the platform, has one of the fastest-growing channels on Twitch with a popularity surge in the past few months. Back in May, Aguero's channel by the moniker 'Slakun10' gained a whopping 857,024 followers on Twitch. Formula One racer Lando Norris, NBA star Ben Simmons, NFL's Juju Smith-Schuster are other popular streamers on the platform.

Twitch will be celebrating the launch of the new section with former MLS star Jimmy Conrad by hosting a live stream session featuring interactive content from the NBA, Arsenal Football Club and UFC.

