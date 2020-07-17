Apex Legends Pathfinder Grapple Nerf; Legend Gets A New Twitch Prime Skin

Developer Respawn Entertainment made changes to the Apex Legends Pathfinder grapple and other modifications to the game's meta as part of the Season 5 patch that dropped a while ago. The Apex Legends update also introduced balance changes to various weapons and a bunch of popular characters.

Also Read | Apex Legends Lost Treasures Patch Notes: What Time Does The Event Start?

Apex Legends Pathfinder nerf

The Pathfinder, which was regarded as one of the most beloved and powerful characters in the game due to his grappling hook and insane mobility, had his wings chopped off with a major nerf. His tactical grappling hook cooldown is now 35 seconds instead of 15.

The company explained in the official patch notes that considering the power of quick repositioning, using Pathfinder's grappling hook several times during a match would impact the combat legibility as it was way too powerful. And while this may have been true for a number of pro Apex Legends players, there were many who couldn't use his abilities to the full effect.

Pathfinder mains were clearly shocked by the change, with many fans expecting the harsh nerf to be reverted or reduced a good deal with the future patch update. Until that happens, players will need to be extra cautious while aiming a grapple attack.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 5 Ranked Split, Tiers, And RP Cost For Each Tier

Pathfinder receives new Twitch Prime skin

The next instalment of the Apex Legends Twitch Prime skins has arrived. Respawn Entertainment has been known to collaborate with Twitch every couple of months to bring a unique set of free skins to Twitch Prime customers. There have been a number of exciting skins that were released in the past, including the recently launched “Tribal Instinct” for Gibraltar. However, the fan favourite Pathfinder is the latest recipient of the promotion as it comes in a new “Swimming Buddy” skin and dresses him in a lifeguard suit.

Also Read | Apex Legends' Broken Ghost Quest Confirms The Return Of Titanfall 2 Villain

How to get the new Pathfinder skin?

To get the new Pathfinder skin, all you need to do is be a Twitch Prime user. If you wish to become a Twitch Prime user, you will have to connect your Amazon Prime account with your Twitch account using Twitch's Connections page at the link here.

Once you are signed up, you will need to go to the Apex Legends Twitch Prime page and get the new Pathfinder skin. To claim your free skin, click on the 'Claim Now' option on the skin that you wish to collect. The Pathfinder skin will be available until August 24, 2020.

Also Read | Apex Legends Crossplay Planned For Fall 2020 Alongside Switch Release

Image credits: EA