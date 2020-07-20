Twitch Teenager Donates $20,000 Worth Of Life Savings, Worried Parents Seek Help Online

While a Twitch user can follow any channel for free, one needs to pay to subscribe to a Twitch streamer. The subscription gives the user access to special content like emotes and other rewards. Along with subscriptions, fans cans also donate to their favourite streamers. Several gamers host a live stream of their games on the platform, including some lifestyle content as well. While donating to a streamer is optional, loyal fan bases usually donate regularly to their favourite streamers. As per a Reddit post from a distressed parent, a teenager donated around $20,000 to his favourite Twitch streamers without asking for permission.

Twitch teenager donates nearly $20,000 to favourite Twitch streamers, helpless parents ask for help on Reddit

As per recent reports, a teenager spent $19,870 while donating on Twitch without asking his parents for permission. The teenagers reportedly donated to the popular Fortnite player Tfue among others. As per the Reddit post, the teenager did not ask for permission and emptied out his mother's bank account while using their debit card. The mother revealed that he spent years of savings in seventeen days. She added that while she contacted the customer service, and the CEO and Amazon legal via a certified mail, she is yet to receive a response. She took to Reddit to ask if anyone knew how to help her out or even get a response back from the staff.

Many people offered solutions on her Twitch subreddit post, suggesting that she asks the bank about her payment details. Many bankers also explained how she can file for a refund in the comments section. While talking to Dot Esports, the mother revealed that she contacted her bank as soon as she found out, who proceeded to freeze her accounts and cancel their son's debit card. However, she revealed that they will consider this a 'friendly fraud' unless she presses charges against her son. A friendly or chargeback fraud is when a consumer makes a purchase from their own card and asks for a refund.

As per Dot Esports, the mother liked to remain anonymous, and shared a screenshot of her bank statement with them. As per the mother, her teenage child charged $19,870.94 to a debit card between June 14 and 30. Apart from Tfue, the teenager donated money to streamers like Gorb, and Ewokttv, along with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert and Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard. “When I saw the bank balances were almost gone, my lips started to tingle and I had to put my head down so I wouldn’t pass out,” she told Dot Esports. “I cried at first. I didn’t believe he could’ve done this.”

Many streamers also reached out to his mother, who she said have been 'wonderful'. Though she contacted all streamers, only Benkert and Leonard have responded. While she is looking for ways to get her money back, she took responsibility for the situation. “I work too many hours, and have not paid close enough attention to what he was doing online,” she admitted. “His internet knowledge has absolutely surpassed mine… My focus now though is trying to figure out why he did it so I can make sure this is the one giant mistake he makes in his life.”

She revealed that they provided their son with the nominal balance debit card to buy school lunches. However, he seemed to be transferring money to his account via online banking. She thinks he might have seen her password while she was entering it, or must not have logged out properly. When she asked her son, he agreed to have spent a lot but was 'shocked' when he saw the total amount. She admitted that she only checked her account while paying the bills, and was unaware of the transactions till it was too late.

(Image source: Twitch official Twitter – @Twitch)