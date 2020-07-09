Ohlana Death: 26-year-old Twitch Streamer Dies By Apparent Suicide

Popular Twitch streamer Lannie, better known by her moniker "Ohlana", passed away at the age of 26. She was quite influential within the gaming community and was mostly seen streaming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant. She also streamed IRL (in real life) content, giving fans a glimpse of her latest travelling adventures. Ohlana would also frequently chill with her fans in the Just Chatting section. She had been active on Twitch since 2016, and hit 100,000 followers on the online streaming service. She had also built a following of over 186,000 people on Instagram.

Also Read | Best Warzone Loadout And Attachments For A Variety Of Play Styles

Ohlana: Cause of death

As first reported by Dexterto, Ohlana died by apparent suicide, although it isn’t clear what exactly lead up to the Twitch streamer to take her own life. However, concerns were raised by fans and those close to her after she had posted a series of tweets and Instagram stories over the last couple of days that seemingly painted a picture of a tormented person struggling to reach out and open up to those close to her, lest she may end up in a situation that would only make her feel worse. She also went live on Twitch a few days before her passing and titled the stream "need sum luv :'(,".

Also Read | Apex Legends Update 1.42: Patch Notes Fix Loba's Tactical Usability On World's Edge

depressed ppl struggle to reach out in fear the ones closest to them will have cops show up and forcefully confine them against their will. so they’re stuck feeling alone with their dark thoughts because they don’t want to be trapped where they just feel worse. — ohlana (@_ohlana) July 6, 2020

it’s not anybody’s fault — ohlana (@_ohlana) July 6, 2020

Gaming community mourns the loss of Ohlana

Following the tragic news, a number of friends and fellow Twitch streamers took to social media platforms to express their grief with an outpouring of messages in her memory.

It pains me to see you gone, but I’m happy we crossed paths. You were an amazing friend and one I always will cherish forever in my heart. I’ll miss you and miss sending you your daily dose of ratchet lol. Love you always. Rest in paradise ❤️ — 🏳️‍🌈pizzasenpai🏳️‍🌈✨🍕BLM (@pizzasapien) July 8, 2020

Just heard about @_ohlana ....I am absolutely heart broken to know she has passed away... She flew out to hang with me in Korea a few years back cause I told her she needed a break. It was so much fun when she came. She was beautiful inside and out and I'm so sorry this happened. — NoSleeptv (@Nosleepnstv) July 8, 2020

I’m really glad I got to meet you. The time we spent together was short but sweet, just like you LOL. Omg you were so funny. I always wished we had more time together. I’ll miss you my friend. Rest easy💜 — jenny ✌🇹🇼 (@bawnsai) July 8, 2020

Also Read | Blue622 Dead At 30: Reason Behind His Death & Reaction Of The GTA 5 Community To The News

Ohlana has become the third Twitch streamer to have passed away in the last week after Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayer Kenny ‘Blue622’ Tancredi died at the age of 30 and another Twitch streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein aged 31, a fixture in the World of Warcraft community, died by suicide.

Kenny's death was described as sudden and unexpected where the exact reason behind his death hasn't been revealed. Twitch veteran Byron Bernstein took his own life after a series of strange and unsettling vague posts on Twitter where he stated that an insane person does not feel in control of their actions.

Also Read | Valorant Skin Leaks Give A Glimpse Of The New Weapon Skin Bundles; Check It Out

Image credits: Ohlana | Instagram