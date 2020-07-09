Dr DisRespect Twitch Ban Remains A Mystery After Two Weeks Of Suspension

Twitch streamer Dr DisRespect was banned from the live streaming service nearly two weeks ago after signing an exclusive two-year deal with the platform that was worth millions of dollars. However, there is still a cloud of mystery as to what resulted in a ban which appears to be a permanent one.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Livik APK Download Link And Complete Installation Guide

Why was Dr DisRespect banned?

In June, Twitch had announced that it will be issuing permanent suspensions to users after there was an allegation of sexual abuse and harassment involving certain streamers on the online platform. Dr DisRespect was suspended from the service the same week on Friday after one of his streams ended. The Twitch streamer himself said that he wasn't sure of the reasons behind his suspension.

Initially, it was believed that the suspension could have something to do with a copyright claim, however, it was later speculated to be a serious issue involving a DMCA.

Also Read | Valorant Skin Leaks Give A Glimpse Of The New Weapon Skin Bundles; Check It Out

There have been numerous theories online alleging that Dr DisRespect, along with Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek and Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, is launching a Spotify-backed streaming service where the trio has agreed to join the platform after Dr DisRespect approached the two content creators about the same. It is claimed that Twitch found out about the whole situation and terminated his contract before banning him from the platform.

The sudden suspension of one of the biggest online gaming streamers without any clear reason is unprecedented. A few hours after the supposed ban, esports consultant Rod 'Slasher' Breslau and streamer Shannon ZKiller had hinted that they were aware of the reason, but both of them chose to refrain from going into the details or specify the cause. Since then, there haven't been any further details from credible sources.

Also Read | Ohlana Death: 26-year-old Twitch Streamer Dies By Apparent Suicide

look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason DrDisrespect has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) June 27, 2020

Twitch's statement on @drdisrespect ban: "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.” — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) June 26, 2020

The exact reasons behind the suspension are yet to be revealed by Twitch, however, the game streaming service doesn't usually comment publicly on bans or suspensions. The suspension is among the high-profile bans in the history of the gaming platform and it remains unclear if Twitch will actually address the reason.

Also Read | Best Fortnite Creative Maps And The Creative Codes To Enter These Modes

Image credits: Twitch TV