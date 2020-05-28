Tyron Woodley Talks About 'zombie Apocalypse' Feeling Ahead Of UFC Fight Night Vs Burns

Tyron Woodley is ready to face long-time rival Gilbert Burns in the upcoming UFC event this Sunday. The two have been calling each other for quite a while and it will be incredible to see who comes out on top. Tyron Woodley was scheduled to make his UFC return against Leon Edwards, but after the coronavirus pandemic, UFC cancelled that event. Tyron Woodley is currently in Las Vegas and is preparing for his upcoming fight with Gilbert Burns in the Welterweight Main Event.

Tyron Woodley feels safe at UFC facility

While talking to Ariel Helwani, Tyron Woodley looked impressed with the precautions UFC is talking to keep their fighters and officials safe. “It’s just like some zombie apocalypse. You walk in there, and everybody has got on masks and gloves,” said Tyron Woodley. Tyron Woodley said that he felt safe at the UFC facility and revealed that the officials are testing everyone to keep the ‘virus’ out. “I think they’re doing everything they can,” Tyron Woodley added.

“The first they thing do is check your temperature. Before you can even go anywhere, they swab you and check your temperature, you know, the corona tests. It’s kind of refreshing that they’re taking these measures to ensure we’re safe,” said Tyron Woodley.

Tyron Woodley talks about the upcoming fight

Later in the interview, Tyron Woodley clarified that the things UFC is doing are not distracting. He said UFC is taking these measures to keep the fighters safe. He said, “I’m just here to fight. I fought in situations where we didn’t even have a hotel room.” Tyron Woodley said that has been through worse situations and coronavirus will go soon enough.

UFC Fight Night: Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns – Complete fight card

Main Card

Welterweight: Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs Augusto Sakai

Catchweight: Billy Quarantillo vs Spike Carlyle

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs Brok Weaver

Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers

Preliminary Card

Women's Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs Antonina Shevchenko

Welterweight: Gabriel Green vs Daniel Rodriguez

Light Heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs Klidson Abreu

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs Brandon Royval

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs Casey Kenney

Featherweight: Chris Gutiérrez vs Vince Morales

