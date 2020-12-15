Tyson Fury Asks Anthony Joshua To Show Courage And Sign The Contract For Their Fight

Tyson Fury recently called out Anthony Joshua by asking him to “grow a pair and sign the contract” for their blockbuster heavyweight unification bout. The Gypsy King watched the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev bout and was left “impressed” with AJ’s techniques, who retained his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles with the win on December 12 at Wembley Arena. Afterwards, Tyson Fury took to Twitter and claimed that the unified champion “s*** himself” when questioned about the Fury fight at the post-fight conference.





Also Read l Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Mike claims AJ “recipe for disaster” in front of Fury



In a Twitter rant, Tyson Fury also accused Anthony Joshua of dodging the fight, adding that he could knock out AJ in just “three rounds”. Recently, while talking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning, Britain, the 32-year-old continued to call out the multi-title holder. There the Gypsy King, made it clear that he wants to fight Joshua next, asking Eddie Hearn and others to get the papers ready and make the bout official.



'Let's hope this fight happens...I've been willing to take the fight for the last 5 years.'@Tyson_Fury tells @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 about why he decided to challenge @anthonyfjoshua in the ring.



He also has a message for the two-time unified heavyweight champion. pic.twitter.com/kAEx0ePPpo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 14, 2020

Also Read l Anthony Joshua contract: AJ shares ‘Slo-Mo’ clip of his KO win to Pulev: Watch



Tyson Fury on Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk is now AJ’s mandatory challenger for the WBO title and could prove to be a huge hurdle for the possible Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua bout. If the Ukrainian wants, he could challenge the champion for a title bout prior to the Fury fight. If this happens, Anthony Joshua could either defend his WBO title against Usyk or vacate it to fight Tyson Fury.

Also Read l Tyson Fury next fight: Tyson Fury warns Anthony Joshua after cheeky jibe

While talking about the threat Oleksandr Usyk brings, Tyson Fury claimed the Watford-born boxer would give up the WBO belt to make the biggest fight since 1974. “Oleksandr Usyk is a mandatory - but if that belt has to be vacated then I’m sure they’re going to do it to make the biggest fight of our generation. I’m willing, I hope he’s willing and let’s give the fans the fight they really want to see,” he added. Eddie Hearn also agrees with Fury’s comments, who had also confirmed earlier that AJ would choose the Fury fight over Oleksandr Usyk.

According to various reports, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua verbally agreed to a two-fight deal, with the first expected to take place in 2021. Though the two are yet to sign the contract, Eddie Hearn wants the first fight to take place in the UK.

Also Read l Tyson Fury next fight: Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua would be his EASIEST opponent

Image Source: AP