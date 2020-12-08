Tyson Fury Warns Anthony Joshua After Cheeky Jibe: “I’m Interested In Smashing Your Face”

A couple of days ago, Anthony Joshua sat down with Daily Mail and took a dig at Tyson Fury while cheekily suggesting that the WBC champion should hire him as his manager if he wants to become a ‘superstar’. Now, Tyson Fury has hit back at the unified world champion, claiming that he has no interest in becoming a ‘superstar’ like AJ. Taking to Twitter, The Gypsy King wrote that he’s a fighter and the only thing he’s “interested in is smashing your (Anthony Joshua’s) face in”.

@anthonyfjoshua has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous, I’m a fighting man & only interested in smashing your face in, u keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, #youbigdosser I’m coming for u superstar, tick tock tick tock ⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/4rq5QMoV5P — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 7, 2020

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been trading words ever since they signed a 2-fight deal this year. Earlier, Tyson Fury called Anthony Joshua an easy fight, adding that the unified champion is 'tailor-made' to be his opponent. “The easiest opponent I think would be Anthony Joshua just because he’s tailor-made for me. If ever I could build a perfect opponent I'd be building him,” he told Wow Hydrate.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Hurdles surrounding the mega-fight

Both the fighters are expected to collide next year, but there is still a lot of work to be done before that. Anthony Joshua is currently training to face mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at an empty O2 Arena on December 12. If Anthony Joshua comes out on top, he’ll book his ticket to fight Tyson Fury at the biggest British showdown. However, the Gypsy King would also have to defeat his next opponent for the bout to be made official.

Tyson Fury was earlier scheduled to fight Deontay Wilder, but the champ “moved on” after Wilder and team pushed back the dates of the bout. The Bronze Bomber claims that Fury still contractually owes him a third fight, despite Tyson Fury’s team saying that the rematch clause between the expired months ago. Now, the matter is in court, with a possibility of Fury vs Wilder 3.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have fought each other twice in the past, with the first bout ending in a controversial draw and Fury talking a win in their second. Whatever happens, Fury would have to defeat his next opponent – whether Wilder or someone else – if he wants to get his hands on AJ.

Image Source: AP