Tyson Fury Says Anthony Joshua Would Be His EASIEST Opponent: “He’s Tailor-made For Me”

Tyson Fury recently took a shot at Anthony Joshua, claiming that the unified boxing champion would make “the easiest opponent” of all boxers who have called him out in the past. The two heavyweights are expected to clash in two much-awaited bouts, with the first taking place next year, possibly in front of a live crowd in London. However, before that could happen, Anthony Joshua would have to get past his mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at an empty O2 Arena on December 12.

It looks like the Gypsy King can’t wait to get his hands on AJ as he has already stared trash-talking his future opponent. Speaking to the ‘Wow Hydrate’ YouTube channel, Fury said Joshua is 'tailor-made' to be his opponent, before calling it an easy fight. “The easiest opponent I think would be Anthony Joshua just because he’s tailor-made for me. If ever I could build a perfect opponent I'd be building him,” he added.

Will Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua happen?

If Anthony Joshua defeats Kubrat Pulev, he’ll book his ticket to fight Tyson Fury next year. However, the Gypsy King would also have to defeat his next opponent for the bout to be made official. Tyson Fury is contractually obliged to face Deontay Wilder for a third and final fight, after a controversial draw in their first meeting and a resounding victory for Fury in their second.

The date of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 is yet to be confirmed as the two are currently on two different pages. While Fury blames Wilder for pushing the dates of their third bout, The Bronze Bomber has accused Fury of cheating in their last bouts. A few days ago, Tyson Fury denied facing Wilder in December, which led to The Bronze Bomber take the matters to court. The court is yet to make a decision on Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3, but if the former champ wins, then Fury would make his first title defence against his biggest nemesis.

Where could Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua take place?

A few days ago, Eddie Hearn told talkSPORT 2 that they are looking to book one of the two fights in the UK. However, one fight could happen in the Middle East given the current situation of the country due to the pandemic. “They understand the risks involved. If you ask Tyson and you ask AJ, ‘where do you want this fight to happen?’ – blimey, obviously in the UK,” he added.

Image Source: AP