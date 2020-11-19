Tyson Fury Avoids Injury After Ceiling Of Gym Collapsed During Training Session: Watch

Tyson Fury recently avoided a severe head injury as the ceiling of his home gym collapsed during one of his punching bag session. The Gypsy King earlier posted a video of the incident on social media where he can be seen showing some combinations on the bag. As soon as he threw some powerful swings, the ceiling suddenly caved in and a light came swinging down towards him. However, thanks to his incredible speed and reflexes, Tyson Fury masterfully dodged the light and saved himself, shocking everyone present in the room.

“That could have come down and hurt me you f***ing idiot. You f***ing failed sugar,” Fury said after the narrow escape.

Also Read l Tyson Fury training: Fury warns Usyk, says he’ll be ‘slaughtered’ against him or AJ

Also Read l Tyson Fury training: Wilder accuses Fury of CHEATING in their last 2 bouts

Tyson Fury next fight: What’s next for the boxer?

The WBC champion was earlier scheduled to fight Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout, but Fury “moved on”, accusing Wilder and team of changing the dates of the bout. Fury’s manager later added that the rematch clause between the two parties has expired, meaning The Gypsy King could defend his title against anyone he wants. However, Deontay Wilder has now taken the matter to court and a judge is scheduled to make the decision for the trilogy bout later this year or early next year.

If Wilder wins, Wilder vs Fury 3 could happen next year. The first bout between the two heavyweights happened in 2018 and ended in a split-decision draw. They then clashed in 2020 where The Gypsy King came out victorious, becoming the WBC heavyweight champion in the process.

Also Read l Tyson Fury injury: Fury was "close to heart attack" owing to drugs and alcohol

Tyson Fury next fight: What about Fury vs Joshua?

If Wilder vs Fury 3 happens next year, it would have implications for Anthony Joshua, who has signed a two-fight contract with Tyson Fury, with the first set to take place next year. However, before fighting Fury, AJ has to defeat his mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12. Earlier, promoter Eddie Hearn stated that if Fury would face Wilder again in February or March 2021, then Joshua would not wait around for The Gypsy King and would instead fight his WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

“If AJ can beat Puelv we want to make that fight (Fury) immediately for late spring or early summer of 2021,” Eddie Hearn told iFL TV.

Also Read l Tyson Fury gym: Fury dresses up in Undertaker-inspired outfit to pay respect

Image Source: Tyson Fury/ Instagram