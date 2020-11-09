Tyson Fury Was "close To Heart Attack" Owing To Drugs And Alcohol During His Darker Days

Tyson Fury made some major claims in his recently released book 'The Furious Method'. The reigning WBC champion admitted that he feared he was going to have a heart attack because of some unhealthy living habits during his darker days. The Gypsy King ballooned up to 177 kilograms after his career went off the rails after his win over former champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

In his book (via The Mirror), Tyson Fury claimed that he had an epiphany about his death while celebrating Halloween in the pub which led him to turn his life around. However, when he started training to lose weight, he continued drinking and doing drugs. He also stated that he was left feeling suicidal as he battled depression, drug and alcohol abuse.

“Within a month of being crowned world heavyweight champ I was an emotional wreck, on my way to a heart attack thanks to Class A drugs, junk food and alcohol,” he stated.

Tyson Fury health: Fury said he made life a misery for people close to him

The Gypsy King admitted that because of his alcohol problems, he made life “a misery for my wife, my children and those closest to me”. However, one day when he saw people half his age getting wasted in the pub, he felt disgraced and realised that he had to change.

Tyson Fury wrote that when he returned home from the pub, he “fell on my knees and cried out to God to help me”. When he stood back up he knew he was going to make a comeback because for the first time in his life he was being honest to himself and asking for help.

He claimed that because of drugs, his marriage was “hanging by a thread” and he rarely paid attention to his kids. However, because of his friends and family, he started training and also met professionals who helped him with his depression, drug and alcohol problems. “Until then I’d never taken my eyes off being a decent father to my kids, nor had I taken cocaine,” Tyson Fury added.

"Being a fat, lazy bum with millions in the bank is no way to live. But being hungry, fit and really alive in the middle of life’s journey – now that’s worth fighting for,” wrote The Gypsy King.

Image Source: AP