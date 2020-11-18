Tyson Fury Dresses Up In Undertaker-inspired Outfit To Pay Respect On His 30th Anniversary

With celebrities from most domains celebrating the ongoing #ThankYouTaker online campaign, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury found a unique way to pay respect to The Undertaker on his 30th anniversary. The WWE legend, who retired as an in-ring competitor after his WrestleMania 36 victory over AJ Styles, is set for a final tribute during Sunday's Survivor Series PPV. Taker made his debut at the same PPV in November 1990.

The Undertaker 30th anniversary: Special tribute from Tyson Fury

On Tuesday, Tyson Fury shared a video to his social media handle where he donned a custom Undertaker-inspired outfit from Claudio Lugli and a special Phenom title. With Taker's iconic entrance music playing in the background, The Gypsy King said, "Hi this is Tyson Fury and this is a special message to The Undertaker, celebrating 30 years in WWE. Fantastic, thank you very much for all the great nights you have given us over the years. God bless you, see you soon.”

Fury echoed a similar message his caption, noting that he would be tuning in on Sunday to catch the promotion's tribute to one of their greatest-ever performers.

Showing my utmost respect to The @undertaker on his 30th Anniversary in the @WWE . Sporting this Phenom inspired, custom @Claudio_Lugli outfit and Championship title



I will be tuning in to watch your Final Farewell this Sunday at Survivor Series.



Thank You Taker #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/jeEUafm0Fo — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 17, 2020

Taker (real name Mark Calaway) was quick to respond with "massive respect" for the fellow champion:

Massive respect...thanks Champ. Keep doing what you’re doing and stay healthy. Watched your inspiring journey for a long time and cant wait to see you fight in person in the future! 🤜💪 https://t.co/Wj69LWCtAl — Undertaker (@undertaker) November 17, 2020

Tyson Fury, 32, is known to be a massive fan of pro-wrestling. He made his debut with the promotion in 2019, facing Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. He scored a quick count-out victory. The British boxer reportedly made $15 million for his short stint with WWE.

Coming back to his tribute to Taker, boxing fans were quick to point out that Fury's inadvertent tribute to the Deadman during the first Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight still tops the most recent tribute. During the 12th round of the first fight, which controversially ended in a draw, Fury dropped on the canvas, appearing as if he was down for good. But as soon as the ref started the count, the 32-year-old rose from the canvas, similar to the one popularised in pro wrestling by The Undertaker.

This tribute was pretty cool too tbf pic.twitter.com/AGIARf3qL6 — Tommo (@LUFC1992_v2) November 17, 2020

Earlier this year, Fury beat Deontay Wilder in a rematch, scoring a Round 7 TKO win to claim the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles. The schedule for the Tyson Fury next fight was supposed to be a clash against Agit Kabayel in December. However, the bout was recently scrapped, with both, Anthony Joshua and Wilder, hoping to face the Gypsy King in 2021.

(Image Credits: Undertaker Instagram, Tyson Fury Twitter)