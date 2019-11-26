Tyson Fury In MMA: Darren Till Says That There Is A 70% Chance That Fury Fights In UFC

In the lead up to his WWE heavyweight showdown where he competed against Braun Strowman in one of the biggest PPVs of the year, i.e. The WWE Crown Jewel, Tyson Fury had opened up on his future plans and expressed interest in crossing over to the world of MMA. So it wasn’t long before the boxing heavyweight posted a video of himself training with UFC fighter Darren Till. The training video raised questions if the 'Gypsy King' was indeed planning to turn his attention to the MMA and enter the UFC.

Darren Till backs Tyson Fury competing in the MMA

UFC middleweight Darren Till recently did an interview with BT Sport and discussed the possibility of seeing pro-boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury involved in an MMA-style bout. Darren Till, who had been training with Tyson Fury for quite some time now, believes that the odds of seeing Fury compete in MMA stands pretty high at perhaps 70%. Till also added that he too would love to see him fight for the entertainment factor.

Watch the full interview 👉 https://t.co/WLpfXZaBcI pic.twitter.com/ZpCtPvQLWs — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 24, 2019

Tyson Fury turns attention to Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title this Saturday after a vicious knockout of Luis Ortiz 2 in Round 7 of the fight. Fury is now set to take on Deontay Wilder in a highly-anticipated rematch after a controversial draw in December last year. Tyson Fury was not in attendance for the Wilder-Ortiz showdown, but he was closely following the fight as he took to his Twitter handle and declared his plans for February 2020. And once he succeeds with that plan, Tyson Fury could really try his hand in MMA as the 'Gypsy King' has made it perfectly clear time and time again that big challenges are what keep him motivated, and what bigger challenge than to successfully compete in MMA.

Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me, I’m gonna school even more than the first fight. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BUMCITY — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 24, 2019

