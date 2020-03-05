Wilder Vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury Plays Along In Deontay Wilder's Costume Blame Game

Deontay Wilder went on to blame his 40 lbs walkout costume to justify his recent loss against Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title on February 22. ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’ was a one-sided affair as Tyson Fury dictated the entire fight before knocking out Wilder in round No. 7. Former WBC champion Deontay Wilder has been heavily criticised for his performance on February 22. However, The Bronze Bomber’s post-fight statement about his walkout costume has garnered more criticism than his performance. According to Deontay Wilder, his 40-lbs outfit damaged his legs from the very beginning of the fight and refused to credit Tyson Fury for the victory. However, 'The Gypsy King' has not been too harsh on Deontay Wilder as he understands why the boxer from Alabama is making such excuses after losing against him at Wilder vs Fury 2

Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury backs up Deontay Wilder over his ‘walkout costume’ statement

During an interview with ITV, The Gypsy King (Tyson Fury) reacted over Deontay Wilder’s post-fight statement and said, “He (Deontay Wilder) said that he trains with 45 lbs weighted vest every day but you know, I can understand where he is coming from. In every fighter’s mind, there’s got to be a reason why they have lost. It can’t be a simple fact I wasn’t good enough on the night and lost to the better guy. It’s always got to be, ‘the camp was wrong, it was the trainer’s fault, it was my suit, it was my toe’. It was always something’s a problem”.

Tyson Fury further clarified that Deontay Wilder is a dangerous boxer and a single loss should not determine his legacy in the sport of boxing. Fury considers Wilder a worthy opponent who has the power of 41 knockouts and one should never write off a guy like Deontay Wilder. “It’s always one punch away from disaster with Deontay. “‘Like he famously says, ‘they have to be correct for 36 minutes, I have to be correct for one second’. And that’s so true” said Tyson Fury

Wilder vs Fury 3 confirmed

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are set to face each other for the third time by the end of July. According to reports, Wilder has already exercised his rematch clause and they might fight each other at MGM Grand Arena again. Boxing promoter Bob Arum has also confirmed the fight.

(Image courtesy: Boxing scene)