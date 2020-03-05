Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua On The Cards In Mega-fight For December In Cardiff

Tyson Fury has brought back all the heavyweight titles in boxing to the UK by dethroning Deontay Wilder. Fury bagged the WBC heavyweight gold on February 22 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Though Fury and Wilder are slated to run it back for the third time on July 18, a mega-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is already on the cards. According to reports, the British heavyweight champions are going to square off against each other on December in Cardiff. They will do it in order to unify the heavyweight titles.

Currently, Anthony Joshua is lined up again the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev and he needs to defend his belts in order to secure his bout against Tyson Fury. On the other hand, Fury needs to repeat his victory against Deontay Wilder in their third fight on July 18.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been hinting at a potential fight for a while now. It seems that the mega-fight has finally materialized for boxing fans. Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn went on to tease a fight between his client and Fury shortly after the latter's sensational victory over Wilder.

“To have two British heavyweight champions is unbelievable but to have them fighting for the undisputed championship is something that will never, ever happen in our lifetime again.”@Tyson_Fury is likely to face @anthonyfjoshua in December in Cardiff. #FuryJoshua — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 5, 2020

On June 20, Anthony Joshua is going to defend his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Both Joshua and Pulev have lost just one fight in their respective boxing careers. Boxing pundits consider Pulev as a ‘tough test’ for Anthony Joshua. If Anthony Joshua manages to retain his title successfully against Kubrat Pulev, the boxing community can actually expect ‘Joshua vs Fury’ in December.

On the other hand, Tyson Fury will face Deontay Wilder for the third time on July 18, 2020. Tyson Fury needs to defend his WBC title in order to step up against Anthony Joshua in December. Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder will look forward to avenging the first and only loss of his boxing career against Tyson Fury.

