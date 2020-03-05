Conor McGregor Return Date Set To A Week Before Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury 3

After snatching the WBC heavyweight strap from Deontay Wilder on February 22, Tyson Fury is set to face Wilder for the third time on July 18 at the MGM Grand Arena. According to reports, Deontay Wilder has already exercised his rematch clause after getting knocked out in the second fight, and he is confident about avenging the first and only loss of his professional boxing career on July 18 against Tyson Fury. However, ‘Wilder vs Fury 3’ is not the only good news for the combat sports community. UFC superstar and former champion Conor McGregor might land against his next opponent just a week before ‘Wilder vs Fury 3’ and the news has already created a buzz among UFC fans.

UFC news: Conor McGregor might return a week before ‘Wilder vs Fury 3’

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 3 is slated to take place on July 18, 2020, at the MGM Grand Arena and boxing promoter Bob Arum has already confirmed the bout. On the other hand, there are no official reports about Conor McGregor’s upcoming opponent. After unloading a spectacular performance against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246, Conor McGregor expressed his desire to take up two more fights this year.

But, Conor McGregor is yet to announce his next opponent and has not confirmed anything from his side. That, however, did not stop MMA journalists from indulging in speculation about the Irishman’s upcoming fight. Journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted a post that clearly hinted at a Conor McGregor return date in the same week of ‘Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 3’. According to the tweet, UFC 252 is set to take place on July 11 which is a week before ‘Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 3’. A Conor McGregor return in UFC 252 could be massive for the entire combat sports community.

That’s seven days after UFC 252. Imagine McGregor and Fury fighting in Vegas a week apart? Could very well happen, and it would obviously be massive. https://t.co/ZmPWAFRGhm — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 2, 2020

(Image courtesy: WBCboxing.com and UFC.com)