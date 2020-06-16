Tyson Fury Posts Throwback Picture With Family, Pays Tribute To His Father

Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has defeated every man he has faced inside the boxing ring. ‘The Gypsy King’ has held all the heavyweight world titles in boxing and is yet to face a loss in his professional boxing career. Despite being a global superstar and one of the best boxers of his generation, Tyson Fury is also a family man as he is often spotted spending time with his family members. 'The Gypsy King' has been vocal in the past about how it’s important to be there for family members as he claims they are the “most important part” of his life. His latest Instagram post reflects the same mindset as Tyson Fury went on to post a throwback picture of his family where he acknowledged his father, John Fury.

Tyson Fury Instagram: Tyson Fury father gets special mention

Tyson Fury took to Instagram and posted the image in reference to his recently released autobiography, ‘Behind The Mask’. Taking note of Father’s Day, Tyson Fury posted the throwback image with his family and mentioned how he and his father have shared a lovely relationship throughout. In the second image, he posted a picture from his autobiography that speaks about his father, John Fury. According to 'The Gypsy King', his father saw a spark in him when he was just 14, and it changed his life.

“With Father’s Day coming up fast, here’s a family pic and an extract from my book - some tender love and care I gave my dad when I was 14 in the boxing ring! If you’re after a Father’s Day gift, pick up a copy of Behind the Mask for more stories like this! Link in bio,” wrote Tyson Fury in the caption.

Tyson Fury Instagram: Tyson Fury next fight

Tyson Fury next fight is expected to be staged this year against Deontay Wilder for the third time. Fury grabbed the WBC title on February 22 by handing Deontay Wilder the first loss of his professional boxing career. According to their contracts, Fury and Wilder will go up against each other one final time to settle the trilogy contest.

Image courtesy: Tyson Fury Instagram