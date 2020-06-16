Tyson Fury Reacts To Anthony Joshua's BLM Speech, Says He Would've Been 'crucified'

The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury did not appear quite pleased with his compatriot, Anthony Joshua, who recently took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford, England. Following the unfortunate George Floyd death in the US, several celebrities have taken to the streets and have voiced their outrage against racial discrimination all over the world. Anthony Joshua was one of those who came down to the streets and took part in the protests. In the process, Anthony Joshua also read a letter to the crowd, which garnered considerable attention. A number of fans believe that the letter ready by Anthony Joshua was completely biased and blasted him after he read it out loud. While Anthony Joshua responded to his critics with a brutal tweet, his contemporary Tyson Fury also reacted on the incident this week.

Also Read | Inside Deontay Wilder’s $1.2 Million Mansion With Hot Tub And Fort Knox Panic Room

Tyson Fury reacts to Anthony Joshua's Black lives Matter speech

Anthony Joshua live-streamed his protest march on Instagram last week. However, when Tyson Fury was asked for his opinion regarding the incident, ‘The Gypsy King said that he would never start following a crowd without knowing the basic facts. While interacting on an episode of Behind The Gloves, Tyson Fury said, “I saw the video, I’m not one of those people who jump on bandwagons and I’m not one of those people who, when something’s trending, jump in on it. I’m not a sheep, I don’t follow the crowd. I’m a standalone wolf, I’m a standalone lion. Everyone does what they’ve gotta do, I’m sure AJ’s got his reasons why he said what he said and it’s none of my business, that’s his own opinions”.

Fury continued by pointing to a particular statement Anthony Joshua made, where the latter went on to urge people to only shop in black-owned stores. Fury claimed that had he been the one to urge people to do something like that, or to avoid buying from certain businesses, he would have been crucified.

Also Read | Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Tyson Fury Fears Divorce From Wife Paris If Deontay Wilder Fight Happens On Christmas Day

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua could go down in 2021

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are all set to face each other in 2021 in order to unify the heavyweight straps of boxing. Tyson Fury holds the WBC title currently and Anthony Joshua holds the WBA (super), WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight titles. Eddie Hearn has already confirmed the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua matchup.

Also Read | Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Anthony Joshua And Tyson Fury Agree 50-50 Prize Money Split For Their First Showdown

Also Read | George Floyd death: Anthony Joshua Stands By His 'Black Lives Matter' Speech, Lashes Out At Critics

Image courtesy: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Instagram