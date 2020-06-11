Tyson Fury Fears Divorce From Wife Paris If Deontay Wilder Fight Happens On Christmas Day

The undefeated WBC champion, Tyson Fury is expected to run it back with Deontay Wilder for the third time in their respective boxing careers by the end of this year. According to reports, New Zealand is being mooted as the perfect venue for hosting ‘Wilder vs Fury 3’, since the nation has already emerged out of the COVID-19 pandemic and is free to host mass gatherings at sporting events. While ‘Wilder vs Fury 3’ has already been confirmed by the boxing promoters, the date is yet to be finalised.

However, there is no way Tyson Fury is going to battle Deontay Wilder on Christmas. According to Tyson Fury, his wife Paris Fury might divorce him if he chose to take a fight on Christmas against Deontay Wilder.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Claims He Would Have Committed Suicide Had It Not Been For Lakiha Spicer

Tyson Fury wife Paris might file a divorce if Wilder vs Fury 3 date falls on Christmas

After handing Deontay Wilder the first defeat of his professional boxing career via a 7th round knockout, Tyson Fury appears confident about repeating it in their trilogy contest. WBC champion Tyson Fury has often been vocal about wanting to face Deontray Wilder for the third tie, irrespective of the date and venue. However, Tyson Fury fears that his wife Paris might file a divorce if he decided to take the ‘Wilder vs Fury 3’ contest on Christmas.

While interacting with Daily Mirror, Tyson Fury opened up on his possible matchup against Anthony Joshua along with his upcoming fight against Deontay Wilder. During the interview, The Gypsy King clarified that he won’t be fighting Deontay Wilder on Christmas and said that Christmas is a very religious time for his family. Career and sport aside, family comes first and there are 364 other days a year to go and make money and he doesn’t need it that much. There is plenty of other time for boxing. He would fight as late as December 20 but not Christmas Day as it would probably end in his divorce too.

Also Read | Conor McGregor And Tyson Fury Make It To The Forbes' 2020 List Of Highest-paid Athletes

Wilder vs Fury 3: Preview

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have faced each other twice till date. The first contest ended in a controversial draw and both the ken walked out with their undefeated records intact. However, in the re-match, Tyson Fury seemingly manhandled ‘The Bronze Bomber’ as he went on to defeat Deontay Wilder with a 7th round knockout. Currently, Tyson Fury is undefeated and boasts the WBC Heavyweight title.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Stands By His 'Black Lives Matter' Speech, Lashes Out At Critics

Also Read | Wilder Vs Fury 3 Could Be Set To Take Place By The End Of The Year In New Zealand

Image courtesy: Paris Fury Instagram