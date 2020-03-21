Tyson Fury Admits To Comically Prankcalling Wayne Rooney, Dillian Whyte And Anthony Joshua

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury might possibly be one of the most dominating boxers of all time. But the 31-year-old still possesses a fun side to his demeanour outside the ring. Stuck in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tyson Fury revealed that he spends time prank calling and having banters with football star Wayne Rooney and fellow boxers Dillan Whyte and Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury prank calls Wayne Rooney, Dillian Whyte and others?

"I prank call Dillian Whyte, I call Wayne Rooney, I call Anthony Joshua..." 😂



Tyson Fury prank calls Anthony Joshua, shares hilarious story

Speaking to BT Sport, Tyson Fury revealed that likes to call the aforementioned trio for friendly banter. Fury further shared one of the incidents with Anthony Joshua stating, "I call him (Anthony Joshua). Sometimes I say: 'What's happening Mush?' We have a little back and forth. I tell him I'm going to knock him out, he says: 'I'm going to know you out'."

"I said: 'After your last performance, you'll need a lot of improvement to knock me out, I'll tell you that'. We have a little laugh, it's a bit of banter, isn't it?", added Tyson Fury.

Fury insisted the phone calls with Joshua, Wayne Rooney and others are only a bit of 'banter' as he and the rest of the sporting world halted due to the rapid outbreak of COVID-19.

"It's just me having a bit of banter with the lads. I call Dillian Whyte, I call Wayne Rooney, Anthony Joshua - I call them all", said Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury prank calls during isolation due to COVID-19 outbreak

Fury, who beat Deontay Wilder back on February 22, 2020, extended his unbeaten boxing record to 31 fights. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to clash for the third time, expected to be scheduled for later this year. Fury is also set to face WBA Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua. However, a date for the bout remains unknown, especially with several bouts being postponed due to the pandemic coronavirus. Joshua's fight against Kubrat Pulev, which is scheduled for June 20, could well be postponed if the virus continues to spread at its current pace.

Meanwhile, Fury urges everyone to take care of themselves and their families to prevent a further outbreak

