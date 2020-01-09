Tyson Fury Inspires Fans By Posting Incredible 'body Transformation' Picture

Apart from punishing his rivals inside the boxing ring, Tyson Fury is also regarded for inspiring his fans out of it as well. 'The Gypsy King' has been unbeatable in his professional boxing career till date and he vows to keep the streak going in his upcoming fight against Deontay Wilder on February 22. After a controversial draw in the original fight, Tyson Fury will be facing his American contemporary once again for the WBC Heavyweight title. Deontay Wilder is also undefeated in his career, which is set to be the battle of arguably two of the most skilled boxing heavyweights of the modern era. Whatever the result may be on February 22, Tyson Fury’s immense body transformation is definitely greater than all his adversaries of a boxing career. The Briton heavyweight recently posted a picture of himself and his ‘body’ transformation will definitely inspire you.

Tyson Fury and his insane body transformation

'The Gypsy King' currently weighs around 253 lbs. However, there was a time when Tyson Fury used to weigh 400 lbs and the Briton sacrificed a lot to get into his current shape. The undefeated British heavyweight revealed an old picture of himself through his Instagram handle in which he is spotted flaunting a healthy shape. The caption of the post reads: “When someone says you can’t do something, look at this and remember anything is possible. This is me (Tyson Fury) at 400 lb”. Take a look.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: More details of the rematch

The much-awaited heavyweight re-match for the WBC title is going to take place on February 22, 2020. The heavyweight gladiators will square off against each other at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. Take a look at the statistical comparison of both the boxers.

Deontay Wilder: Age- 34, Height- 2.01 m, Style- Orthodox, Record- 42-0-1

Tyson Fury: Age- 31, Height- 2.06 m, Style- Orthodox, Record- 29-0-1

