Tyson Fury Wants A Clash Against Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 36

Tyson Fury has made it clear that he intends to defeat WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the marquee event on April 5. Read to know more about Fury's comments.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tyson Fury

There are speculations about what WWE has planned for Tyson Fury at WrestleMania 36. However, the Lineal Heavyweight Champion has made it clear that he intends to defeat WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the marquee event on April 5. This would be Tyson Fury’s second WWE match. He defeated Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel.

Tyson Fury is currently training for his match against Deontay Wilder scheduled on February 22. However, during a recent meet and greet event in Las Vegas, the 31-year-old said that he plans to fight Brock Lesnar after his match against Wilder. Tyson Fury said that his experience at Crown Jewel was fantastic.

WWE news: Tyson Fury vs Brock Lesnar?

Tyson Fury called it one of the biggest and best experiences. He confessed that he was a lifelong WWE fan. Tyson Fury added that after winning against Deontay Wilder, he would like to take down Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. 

However, there are also reports that if his match with Brock Lesnar does not materialize, there is a possibility that he may be paired with Braun Strowman. The two wrestlers formed a close bond after their match at Crown Jewel and even got together for an episode of SmackDown in England.

Image credits: WWE.com

