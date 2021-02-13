Tyson Fury Takes Dive In Freezing Cold Sea, Gets Slammed By Fans For ‘Heavy’ Physique

Tyson Fury recently shared a video on Instagram, causing fans to get concerned about his physique ahead of the highly-anticipated Anthony Joshua bout, which could possibly take place later this year. Tyson Fury, who became the WBC world heavyweight champion after dethroning Deontay Wilder in February 2020, looked heavier than usual as he took a dive in the Morecambe South Beach. Wearing nothing but red shorts, Fury ran into the water, which was allegedly three degrees Celsius cold. After taking a brief swim in the freezing cold water, The Gypsy King walked out, receiving high-fives from teammates.

Also Read l Tyson Fury next fight: Joshua vs Fury almost a done deal after contract exchanges: Hearn

Tyson Fury receives heat from fans

With Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua almost official, The Gypsy King has started training for the mega clash. His cousin Andy Lee, the former middleweight champion, has also joined him in the gym to help him prepare for the bout. Though the WBC world heavyweight champion is yet to start a full fight camp, his physique in the swimming clip certainly raised some eyebrows from fans on social media.

A selection of observers were surprised to see Tyson Fury’s size, expecting him to look much lighter. Some even asked The Gypsy King to take things seriously as the Joshua bout is being hailed as the biggest bout in British boxing history. “I thought you was staying in shape? Lol looks like you meant round,” wrote a fan. “Not looking in the best shape like, thought he was training nonstop,” added another.

Also Read l Tyson Fury next fight: AJ and Fury could drop all their titles to fight in 2021: Hearn

However, Tyson Fury didn’t look concerned about his weight in the video, probably because he has dealt with weight gain before. Early on in his career, Fury took a long break from the sport to overcome addiction and mental health issues that resulted in the Gypsy King gaining weight — almost 10 stones (63.5 kg). After that, he made his return and reached the pinnacle of the heavyweight division, only with his hard work and determination. “He dropped 10 stone in 6 months I’m sure he’ll drop 2 before The Joshua fight,” commented a fan.

Also Read l Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Wilder accuses Tyson Fury, says “he flat out cheated” in their Feb bout

Tyson Fury records: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua almost a done deal

Earlier, Anthony Joshua’s promoter and the founder of Matchroom Sport, Eddie Hearn revealed that the mega bout between the two heavyweights is close to being “official” after the two parties exchanged fight contracts a few days ago. Hearn, who drafted all the important paperwork over to Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter, stated that he’s hoping for the super-fight to take another step in the right direction. Though Hearn said that he’s going to be tight-lipped about the bout from now on, he admitted that both Fury and Joshua will make around $100 million each from the event.

Also Read l Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Fury finally responds to Wilder’s sabotage claims

Image Source: Tyson Fury/ Instagram