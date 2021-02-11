Anthony Joshua Vs Tyson Fury Almost A Done Deal After Contract Exchanges: Eddie Hearn

Founder of Matchroom Sport, Eddie Hearn recently sat down with IFL TV where he announced that the mega bout between his client Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is close to being “official” after the two parties exchanged fight contracts. The two British superstars are on their way to collide in an undisputed world heavyweight title bout that is also being hailed as the most-anticipated bout in British boxing history. Earlier, Hearn drafted all the important paperwork over to Bob Arum, Fury's promoter, a few days ago.

Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bout

Though Eddie Hearn claimed that there were 'minor requests' for change from Tyson Fury’s team, his team has dealt with it and is hoping for the super-fight to take another step in the right direction. However, Hearn has also made it clear that he will remain tight-lipped till the bout is made official as anything he says might affect the relationship between the two parties.

“We’ve sent the contract, we’ve had minor requests for changes which all seem a reasonable discussion. And hopefully it shouldn’t be too long to go before an official announcement. Still some work to go, but we’re close,” Hearn added.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is getting bigger and bigger as this is the first time in heavyweight history that all the four titles — WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO — will be at stake. Eddie Hearn added that June is now the targeted date but a venue is yet to be agreed on. The bout was earlier rumoured to take place in the UK, but due to the coronavirus restrictions in the county, the Battle of Britain may take place somewhere else. The Middle East and Asia are reportedly at the top in venue discussions.

Eddie Hearn thinks Anthony Joshua will KO Tyson Fury

Later in an interview with Dazn, Eddie Hearn claimed that Anthony Joshua will knock Tyson Fury out in the mega bout. While he praised the Gypsy King for his skills, Hearn claimed that Fury’s punching power is not on the same level as AJ’s. “I don’t feel the threat in the fight, I feel it in being outfoxed or outmanoeuvred but not the fear, and I'm quietly confident. I feel it’s a very tough fight but I think our guy (Joshua) is going to knock him (Fury) out,” he added

Image Source: AP